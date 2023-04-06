MONTGOMERY — Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk tied for 20th place at the Walden Invitational on Tuesday for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team at the Walden on Lake Conroe Country Club.
This week’s tournament was the final tournament for the Lions before the Southland Conference Championships. Phaithuncharoensuk totaled a score of 218 (71-73-74) to tie for 20th place. Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) tied for 51st place with a score of 226 (75-76-75) and Chance Mulligan (Dallas Bishop Dunne) tied for 56th place with a score of 227 (72-80-75).
“We saw a few glimpses of bright spots this week in Houston,” said coach Brian Dolehide. “We know exactly where we need to improve and are looking forward to these next few weeks of preparation to get ready for the conference championships and bring home the Southland trophy!”
Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) tied for 74th with a score of 233 (85-75-73), while Corey Maher (Frisco) tied for 78th place with a score of 235 (74-81-80).
Sam Houston and Rice co-hosted this week’s tournament. The Bearkats won the tournament by 26 strokes over North Alabama.
Sam Houston totaled a team score of 842. The individual winner was Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon, who posted a score of 205, winning by three strokes over Sam Houston’s Bret Gray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.