HOWE — Commerce notched its first win of the 2022 football season over the previously undefeated Howe Bulldogs, 59-42 on Friday night.
Howe’s standout quarterback Austin Haley gave the Bulldogs the early lead as he saw the Tigers jump offside and launched a pass to the end zone on the free play to favorite target Cooper Jones, who leaped over three Commerce defenders to nab a 30-yard touchdown on Howe’s first drive. Haley connected with Jones twice more on free plays as he drew Commerce offside throughout the evening.
But Commerce answered immediately as Kendrick Greer began his impressive night returning an onside kick 60 yards to paydirt, tying the game at 7 after the extra point.
Carlos Aubrey then intercepted a Bulldog pass on Howe’s ensuing possession, going 56 yards for the score to take a 14-7 lead for Commerce.
Commerce’s standout athlete Da’Shawn Jackson then made his presence known by forcing a Howe fumble and catching a 46-yard scoring pass from Michael Orso to give Commerce a 21-7 lead just three minutes into the game.
Antwone Rattler scored for the Bulldogs from 8 yards.
Greer added a 5-yard score for Commerce then forced another Howe fumble that led to a 16-yard Izayah Simon touchdown for Commerce to make it 35-14 Commerce with eight minutes left in the second quarter. The teams traded punts and Howe notched a 9-yard score by Rattler to make it 35-21 at the half.
The Bulldogs opened the second half by recovering a fumbled return, leading to a 29-yard touchdown catch by Jones, once again on an offside penalty by Commerce. Commerce punted but forced a fumble on Howe’s next possession and Greer ran 4 yards for his third score to make it 42-28.
Haley scored from 3 yards out after an interception.
Emanuel Castillo kicked a 37-yard field goal for Commerce, Tae Brown forced and recovered another Rattler fumble, Greer scored again from 24 yards out, Haley hit Jones for 54 yards on another offside free play and Greer had another scoring run of 7 yards.
For Commerce, Greer finished his stellar game with 13 carries for 97 yards and four touchdowns, a kickoff return touchdown and a forced fumble.
Jackson caught four passes for 94 yards and a score. Simon ran 15 times for 86 yards.
For Howe, Haley was 12-of-22 passing for 201 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Jones had three catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
Commerce is on the road again next week at North Lamar. Howe hosts Tioga.
