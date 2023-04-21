PRINCETON — Kamron Neal claimed a second, a third and a fourth-place finish to lead the Greenville Lions at the area track and field meet for districts 13-5A and 14-5A.
Neal was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.90 seconds, was third in the 100-meter dash at 10.75 and anchored the Lions’ 4x100-meter relay team to fourth at 42.06.
The top four finishers in each event will advance to the Region II-2A meet next week in Arlington.
Neal, who was the District 13-5A champion in the 200, finished second to 14-5A champion Cameron Cleveland of Red Oak. Cleveland ran a 21.67. Cleveland and Neal were the only two finishers under the time of 22.00.
Neal was third in the 100 behind Brayden Robinson of Red Oak and Korbin Hendrix of McKinney North, who both were clocked at 10.58 but Robinson was designated as the winner.
Daniel Rener of Greenville placed eighth in the 100 at 10.98.
Neal was joined on the 4x100 relay by Xak Wylie, Rener and David Waller. They earned a region berth by only .01 of second, beating out McKinney North for fourth. Red Oak won at 40.89, followed by Lancaster (41.29) and Crandall (41.71).
“They did better than what I thought they’d do,” said Lions coach Chad Bowers. “Each of them ran hard. I still think we can do a little better.”
Janiya Gardner of Greenville cleared 5 feet to finish fifth in the girls high jump. Terrayah McCoy of Princeton won at 5-6, followed by Kinley Lewis of Denison (5-4), Teah Walker of McKinney North (5-2) and Tatum West of Crandall (5-2).
The threat of inclement weather forced some changes in the meet schedule. The start of most of the running events was moved up about six hours and the field events were spread across two days.
