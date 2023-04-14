LUCAS, Texas — Kamron Neal claimed two firsts and a second to lead the Greenville Lions at the District 13-5A track and field meet on Thursday.
Neal won the 200-meter dash in a career-best time of 21.60 seconds and anchored the Lions’ 4x100-meter relay victory in the time of 42.39. Neal also finished second in the 100-meter dash at 10.71.
Joining Neal on the victorious relay were Xak Wylie, Daniel Rener and David Waller.
The top four finishers in each event advanced to the area meet in Princeton.
Wylie, Rener and Waller will also advance to area in other events. Wylie was second in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches. Rener was fourth in the 100 at 10.93. Waller was fourth in the triple jump with a best leap of 43-6 1/2, which is a personal best.
The Lions finished fourth in the boys team standings with 61 points. McKinney North won with 219 points, followed by host Lucas Lovejoy (193) and Melissa (78).
Two Greenville Lady Lions qualified for the area meet with top-four finishes in the girls division. Janiya Gardner was second in the high jump, clearing 5-1. Se’Niya Reed was fourth in the triple jump, with a leap of 33-10 1/2.
The Lady Lions scored 16 points to finish sixth behind McKinney North (197), Lucas Lovejoy (186), Princeton (64), Denison (63) and Sherman (19).
District 13-5A
Track and Field Meet
Wednesday, Thursday
Lucas Lovejoy Leopard Stadium
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings — 1. McKinney North 219, 2. Lucas Lovejoy 193, 3. Melissa 78 4. Greenville 61, 5. Princeton 49, 6. Denison 14, 7. Sherman 4.
100-meter dash — 1. Korbin Hendrix, McKinney North, 10.60; 2. Kamron Neal, Greenville, 10.71; 4. Daniel Rener, Greenville, 10.93.
200-meter dash — 1. Kamron Neal, Greenville, 21.60; 5. Daniel Rener, Greenville, 22.52.
400-meter run — 1. Dakalon Tyler, McKinney North, 49.77.
800-meter run — 1. Joe Bluestein, Lucas Lovejoy, 1:59.78.
1600-meter run — 1. Caden Gary, Lucas Lovejoy, 4:19.57.
3200-meter run — 1. Will Carlson, Lucas Lovejoy, 9:22.74.
110-meter hurdles — 1. David Walker, McKinney North, 14.29.
300-meter hurdles — 1. David Walker, McKinney North, 37.94.
4x100-meter relay — 1. Greenville (Xak Wylier, Daniel Rener, David Waller, Kamron Neal), 42.39.
4x200-meter relay — 1. McKinney North (Emanuel Crosby, Kyler Moore, Jayden Walker, Taylor Briggs), 1:27.93.
4x400-meter relay — 1. McKinney North (Christopher Smallwood, Dakalon Tyler, Jayden Walker, David Walker), 3:24.01; 5. Greenville (David Waller, Aden Lewis, Samuel Orsonio, Michael Givens), 3:42.82.
Shot put — 1. Trevor Goolsby, Melissa, 52-4.
Discus — 1. West Wilson, Lucas Lovejoy, 163-10.
High jump — 1. Colston Adamson, Lucas Lovejoy, 6-6; 2. Xak Wylie, Greenville, 6-2; 6. Kayden Edwards, Greenville, 6-0.
Pole vault — 1. Matthew Harber, McKinney North, 13-0.
Long jump — 1. Daylan McCutcheon, Lucas Lovejoy, 22-0.
Triple jump — 1. Colston Adamson, Lucas Lovejoy, 46-1; 4. David Waller, Greenville, 43-6 1/4.
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings — 1. McKinney North 197, 2. Lucas Lovejoy 186, 3. Princeton 64, 4. Denison 63, 5. Sherman 19 6. Greenville 16, 7. Melissa 13.
100-meter dash — 1. Lelia Ngapout, Lucas Lovejoy, 11.64.
200-meter dash — 1. Kennedy Branch, Melissa, 24.70.
400-meter run — 1. Kailey Littlefield, Lucas Lovejoy, 56.14.
800-meter run — 1. Kailey Littlefield, Lucas Lovejoy, 2:15.30.
1600-meter run — 1. Kailey Littlefield, Lucas Lovejoy, 5:21.64.
3200-meter run — 1. Amy Morefield, Lucas Lovejoy, 11:33.64.
100-meter hurdles — 1. Alexandra Harber, McKinney North, 13.99.
300-meter hurdles — 1. Alexandra Harber, McKinney North, 44.46.
4x100-meter relay — 1. Princeton (Teya Dixon, Jerlana Williams, Kelly Nworka, Kaira Nworka), 47.01.
4x200-meter relay — 1. McKinney North (Gabrielle McPherson, Whitney Hickman, Hailey James, Corinne Watson), 1:41.30; 5. Greenville (Myriah Barrett, Se’Niya Reed, Jayci Dawson Janiya Gardner), 1:51.34.
4x400-meter relay — 1. Lucas Lovejoy (Bella Landrum, Cambry Patrick, Mia Reaugh, Amy Morefield), 3:54.37.
Shot put — 1. Jaliyah Guess, Sherman, 34-10.
Discus — 1. Alyssa Rhodes, Denison, 116-5.
High jump — 1. Terrayah McCoy, Princeton, 5-2; 2. Janiya Gardner, Greenville, 5-1.
Pole vault — 1. Alexandra Harber, McKinney North, 12-0.
Long jump — 1. Ryhan Balous, McKinney North, 18-6 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. Taylor Day, McKinney North, 37-2 3/4; 4. Se’Niya Reed, Greenville, 33-10 1/2.
