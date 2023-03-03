Kamron Neal won the 200-meter dash and anchored the winning 4x100-meter relay team to lead the Greenville Lions at the Cotton Ford Relays in Greenville on Wednesday.
The meet, which always seems to have bad luck in terms of the weather, was moved up from Thursday to Wednesday due to the threat of a severe thunderstorm on Thursday. The field events were called off on Wednesday afternoon because of rain but the running events continued as scheduled and the runners competed in relatively mild conditions.
Neal, who was a region qualifier in the 200-meter dash last year after clocking a time of 22.00 seconds at the area meet, won that event at the Cotton Ford Relays in 22.30 seconds. Second place went to Savion Hunter of Lakeview Centennial in 22.51.
Neal also anchored the Lions’ 4x100 relay that ran a time of 42.46. Frisco Memorial was second in 42.94.
Audrey Yates led the Lady Lions as she finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:49.04 and anchored the Lady Lions’ 4x400 relay that finished sixth in 4:58.59.
Makayla Jimmerson of Greenville was third in the girls 100-meter hurdles at 18.77.
Highland Park, which has moved up to Class 6A, won the varsity boys team title with 107 points, followed by Lakeview Centennial (67 1/2) and Frisco Memorial (53). The Lions finished sixth with 38 points. Wolfe City placed 10th with 5 1/2 points, led by Angel Olvera, who was fourth in the 3200-meter run and sixth in the 1600.
The Lady Lions tied for fifth place in the varsity girls division with 23 points. Princeton dominated the sprints to win with 135 points as Paris was second (117) and Terrell took third (71).
Izzy Mexia led the Wolfe City Lady Wolves with a third-place finish in the 3200-meter run.
The meet is named for the late T.A. “Cotton” Ford, a former track and field coach for the Greenville Lions and at Bonham.
Cotton Ford Relays
Wednesday, T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium
Greenville
BOYS DIVISION
100-meter dash — 1. Grayson Schrank, Highland Park, 11.08; 2. Daniel Rener, Greenville, 11.10; 3. Tommy Rossley, Highland Park, 11.16.
200-meter dash — 1. Kamron Neal, Greenville, 22.30; 2. Savion Hunter, Lakeview Centennial, 22.51; 3. Harie Robinson, Naaman Forest, 22.70.
400-meter dash — 1. David Wilson, Frisco Memorial, 51.72; 2. Devontae Johnson, Terrell, 51.95; 3. Orlando Thompson, Terrell, 52.74; 6. Brodie Hillary, Wolfe City, 53.78.
800-meter run — 1. Adam Fuentes, West Mesquite, 2:02.04; 2. Jake Richter, Highland Park, 2:02.74; 3. Lindan Jones, Princeton, 2:03.34.
1600-meter run — 1. Spencer Haag, Highland Park, 4:35.01; 2. William Jaudes, Highland Park, 4:45.41; 3. Jackson Dean, Highland Park, 4:48.47; 6. Angel Olvera, Wolfe City, 4:58.67.
3200-meter run — 1. Hunter Hegi, Highland Park, 10:19.67; 2. Leopoldo Cindo, West Mesquite, 10:24.86; 3. Luke Smith, Highland Park, 10:31.32; 4. Angel Olvera, Wolfe City, 10:36.42.
110-meter hurdles — 1. Randall Fannin, Princeton, 15.19; 2. Daniel Bunch, Frisco Memorial. 15.76; 3. Ahmad Rhodes, Terrell, 15.78.
300-meter hurdles — 1. Daniel Bunch, Frisco Memorial, 41.41; 2. Randall Fannin, Princeton, 41.82; 3. Ahmad Rhodes, Terrell, 42.55.
4x100-meter relay — 1. Greenville, 42.46; 2. Frisco Memorial, 42.94; 3. Lakeview Centennial, 43.15.
4x200-meter relay — 1. Naaman Forest, 1:29.13; 2. Lakeview Centennial, 1:31.67; 3. Highland Park, 1:32.09.
4x400-meter relay — 1. Highland Park, 3:30.38; 2. Terrell, 3:30.45; 3. Lakeview Centennial, 3:33.41.
Team standings — 1. Highland Park 107, 2. Lakeview Centennial 61 1/2, 3. Frisco Memorial 53, 4. Terrell 50, 5. Naaman Forest 41, 6. Greenville 38, 7. Princeton 35, 8. North Garland 23, 9. West Mesquite 18, 10. Wolfe City 5 1/2, 11. Paris 2.
GIRLS DIVISION
100-meter dash — 1. Kaira Nworka, Princeton, 12.39; 2. Jerlana Williams, Princeton, 12.46; 3. Teya Dixon, Princeton, 12.70
200-meter dash — 1. Jasmine Franklin, Paris, 24.97; 2. Teya Dixon, Princeton, 26.90; 3. Vonya Robinson, Princeton, 26.96.
400-meter dash — 1. Shamyia Holt, Paris, 1:01.23; 2. Helen Erua, Princeton, 1:02.36; 3. Tatima Bautista, Princeton, 1:05.19.
800-meter run — 1. Anaya Little, Princeton, 2:35.15; 2. Audrey Yates, Greenville, 2:49.04; 3. Keyria Booker, Paris, 2:50.27; 5. Izzy London, Greenville, 2:56.68; 6. Brooklyn Uzialko, Wolfe City, 2:57.87.
1600-meter run — 1. Olivia Gonzalez, Paris, 6:11.68; 2. Lorena Alvarez, Paris, 6:12.25; 3. Anna Blassingame, Paris, 6:49.11; 4. Izzy Mexia, Wolfe City, 7:50.29.
3200-meter run — 1. Olivia Gonzalez, Paris, 13:22.65; 2. Lorena Alvarez, Paris, 13:41.18; 3. Izzy Mexia, Wolfe City, 17:33.95.
100-meter hurdles — 1. Jaidah Gamble, Princeton, 17.58; 2. Jalyn Blake, Terrell, 18.39; 3. Makayla Jimmerson, Greenville, 18.77; 4. Joleigh Laverty, Wolfe City, 20.19.
300-meter hurdles — 1. Aliviya Thompson, Terrell, 48.66; 2. Zyriah Moore, Naaman Forest, 49.26; 3. Precious Okoughbodu, West Mesquite, 50.13.
4x100-meter relay — 1. Paris, 48.77; 2. Princeton, 48.83; 3. Terrell, 49.11; 5. Greenville, 51.01.
4x200-meter relay — 1. Princeton, 1:43.27; 2. Paris, 1:45.17; 3. Terrell, 1:47.79; 5. Wolfe City, 2:02.84; 6. Bland, 2:07.18.
4x400-meter relay — 1. Terrell, 4:08.75; 2. Princeton, 4:11.90; 3. Naaman Forest, 4:22.58; 5. Wolfe City, 4:44.78; 6. Greenville, 4:58.59.
Team standings — 1. Princeton 135, 2. Paris 117, 3. Terrell 71, 4. Naaman Forest 30, 5. Greenville, Wolfe City 23, 7. Dallas Samuell 10, 8. West Mesquite 6, 9. Pittsburg 4, 10. Bland 2.
