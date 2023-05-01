COMMERCE — Julia Sanchez pitched Texas A&M-Commerce to Southland Conference softball victories of 2-0 and 4-3 over Northwestern State of Louisiana.
Sanchez shut down the Lady Demons, allowing only six hits and one earned run in the two games with six walks and seven strikeouts. She needed relief help from Anissa Arredondo in the seventh inning of the 4-3 win. Arredondo recorded the last two outs to earn the save.
The Lady Demons stormed back and took game two, 5-4, which was suspended on Friday evening.
The Lions improved to 9-36 overall and 5-16 in Southland play, while the Lady Demons dropped to 24-22 and 10-11.
They will close out their first season in NCAA Division I with a series at Lamar in Beaumont. Two games are scheduled for Friday and one on Saturday.
The Lions honored their graduating seniors, Avery Zeigler (Southlake Carroll) and Ayanna Williams (Round Rock Cedar Ridge) as well as student manager Harrison Fite prior to Saturday’s final game.
Diamond Sefe drove in three runs in the 4-3 victory with a bases-loaded double. Kasey Kuyrkendall scored the game-winning run in the fourth, running for Avery Zeigler, who had reached base on an error.
Zeigler slugged a solo home run in the 2-0 win and Kaydee Bennett (Caddo Mills) drove in K.K. Cosek (Helendale, Calif.).
