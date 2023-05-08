COMMERCE — J.T. Smith ran some blazing times to lead Texas A&M University-Commerce at the Southland Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Smith (Klein Oak) won the 100-meter dash in the world-class time of 9.92 seconds, which is a new Memorial Stadium record. It doesn’t count as a conference record because the 3.1 wind was recorded slightly over the limit of 2.0 meters.
Smith also won the 200 in a meet-record time of 20.32 and ran the second leg on the Lions’ 4x100-meter relay that won in 39.38. Joining him on the relay were Tyke Owens (Lebanon Trail), Ibrahim Fuseini (Accra, Ghana), and Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia). Fuseini later took second in the 100 at 10.07. Edwin was fourth at 10.16 and finished second to Smith in the 200 with a 20.56.
Smith finished the meet with 22.5 points, which was second-best among all competitors.
Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) and Veronika Kramarenko (Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine) were victorious in the men’s triple jump and women’s high jump, respectively. Nikita Strogalev also won the men’s pole vault, clearing 16-4 3/4.
The Lions men totaled 108 points to finish third behind Incarnate Word (142) and Northwestern State (116.5).
The Lion women accumulated 79 points over the three-day meet for fifth place. Lamar won its first conference title in their women’s program’s history.
Franklin jumped 52 feet, 0.75 inches in his final jump to win by 0.01 meters.
Kramarenko cleared 5-10 3/4 (1.80m) on her second attempt to win the women’s high jump and also set the new school record.
Saturday was the final day of the season for the Lions as they are ineligible for NCAA-affiliated postseason competition during the four-year transition to being full members of NCAA Division I.
A&M-Commerce’s top finishers
Men’s Division
1. J.T. Smith, 100-meter dash, 9.92.
1. J.T. Smith, 200-meter dash, 20.32.
1. 4x100-meter relay (Tyke Owens, J.T. Smith, Ibrahim Fuseini, Delan Edwin), 39.38.
1. Trayveon Franklin, triple jump, 52-0.75 (15.87m).
1. Nikita Strogalev, pole vault, 16-4.75 (5.0m).
2. Ibrahim Fuseini, 100-meter dash, 10.07.
2. Delan Edwin, 200-meter dash, 20.56.
4. Delan Edwin, 100-meter dash, 10.16.
4. Tyke Owens, high jump, 6-9 (2.06m).
5. Cameron Macon, 110-meter hurdles, 14.04.
5. Axel Paolucci, 400-meter hurdles, 52.65.
5. Nicholas Deutsch, 3,000-meter steeplechase, 9:49.46.
5. Chandler King, long jump, 24-11.25 (7.60m).
6. Adrian Taylor, 400-meter dash, 47.72.
6. (Philip Krenek, Conner Stockerl, Eddie Barientes, Delan Edwin), 4x400-meter relay, 3:14.10.
6. Alex Speer, 10,000-meter run, 31:48.34.
6. Trey Wheeler, decathlon, 5,743.
7. Nicholas Deutsch, 1,500-meter run, 3:59.56.
7. Tyris Jefferson, triple jump, 48-0.5 (14.64m).
Women’s Division
1. Veronika Kramarenko, high jump, 5-9.75.
2. Leah Pettis, 100-meter dash, 11.51.
2. Naomi Ndukwe, 400-meter hurdles, 59.14.
2. (Naomi Ndukwe, Sofia Khenfar, Francesca Aquilino, Mariana Shostak), 4x400-meter relay, 3:37.97.
2. Tamara Susa, javelin, 144- (44-05).
3. Maia Maury, high jump, 5-06 (1.68m).
4. Mariana Shostak, 400-meter dash, 53.56.
4. Maia Maury, 400-meter hurdles, 1:01.56.
4. (Sofia Khenfar, Ashley Benton, Leah Pettis, Mariana Shostak), 4x100-meter relay.
5. Leah Pettis, 200-meter dash, 23.94.
6. Elizabeth Ortiz, heptathlon, 4,273.
6. Dejah Fuller, triple jump, 40-1.5 (12.23m).
7. Amaka Ezukanma, triple jump, 39-9.75 (12.06m).
7. Celeste Sela, long jump, 20-2.25 (6.15m).
7. Sofia Khenfar, 100-meter Dash, 11.74.
