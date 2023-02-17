ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Texas A&M University-Commerce sprinter J.T. Smith has advanced past the first round of the men's 60-meter dash at the USA indoor national track and field championships.
Smith finished second in his heat by a photo-finish to Brandon Carnes and advances to the 60-meter semifinals that are scheduled for 3:03 p.m. on Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Smith and Carnes both clocked the time of 6.59 seconds, which was the fastest time of the 16 qualifiers. Carnes was awarded first because his actual time was 6.583. Smith's actual time was 6.586.
Veteran runner Noah Lyles ran the third-fastest time at 6.60, while Kirk Wilson Jr. and Kendal Williams clocked times of 6.66.
Smith, who won the NCAA Division II national championship in the 100-meter dash in 2022, qualified for the Indoor Championships with his then school-record time of 6.60 seconds earlier this season. Last week he improved his time to 6.56 on his way to winning the race at the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas. That time is now sixth in NCAA Division I this season and tied for the best in the Southland Conference.
The semifinal races can be viewed with a subscription to USATF.TV, while the finals race will be broadcasted live on NBC. The men's final is scheduled for 4:52 p.m. on Saturday. It is the last event of the meet.
