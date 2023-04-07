FRISCO — Jett Fifield slugged two doubles and a home run to power the Greenville Lions to a 7-4 non-district baseball victory over Frisco Liberty on Thursday.
The Lions, who beat Melissa 4-3 in district play on Tuesday, won their second straight to go 11-12 for the season. Frisco Liberty dropped to 10-12.
Also collecting hits for the Lions were Teagan Harmon, Brandt Downing, Miles Wiggins, Easton Slagle and Stone Galay.
Downing claimed the mound victory, scattering four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out seven. Slagle recorded the save, allowing three hits and one earned run in 2 1/3 innings.
The Lions are scheduled to play another non-district game on Friday at former district rival Royse City.
Non-district baseball
Greenville 022 002 1 — 7 8 4
Frisco Liberty 020 101 0 — 4 7 3
WP: Brandt Downing, 4 hits, 3 runs, 3 ERs, 4 BBs, 7 Ks in 4 2/3 IP; relieved by Easton Slagle, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks in 2 1/3 IP.
Leading hitters
G: Teagan Harmon, 1-4, 1 RBI; Brandt Downing 1-4, 2B, 1 run; Jett Fifield 3-3, 2 2Bs, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Miles Wiggins 1-3, 1 run; Easton Slagle 1-1, 2 RBIs; Stone Galay 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI.
FL: Ryan Healey 1-1, Jeffrey Claycomb 2-4, Jack Dehnisch 1-4, Cooper Wixon 1-4, Logan Bernanke 2-4.
Records: G 11-12, FL 10-12.
Next game: Greenville at Royse City, Friday.
