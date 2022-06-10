WFAA Channel 8 Anchor Jonah Javad made a special trip to Greenville High School this week to meet 2022 valedictorian Jenna Wade, who was just named WFAA’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Javad and his crew set up lights and cameras to interview Wade, her coaches and her parents and to explore what drives her in three areas: academics, athletics and art.
The story aired on WFAA’s 10 p.m. newscast on Thursday and at 11 p.m. Sunday on the High School Sports Special program.
Wade received the superintendent’s scholar honor for three years and participated in the National Honor Society.
In addition to her academic achievements, Wade has always had a love for art, and her painting of a lion was chosen for the GISD employee birthday card in 2020.
GHS art teacher Bill Shiflet says Jenna’s work is “always mind-blowing. She never does the expected.”
Wade is also an accomplished athlete.
She played volleyball for four seasons for the Lady Lions and was a team captain her senior season, earning academic all-state and all-district honors.
She also played basketball, softball and ran track.
“She makes us proud every day,” said Amy Wade, Jenna’s mother. “She’s very conscientious about others and wanting to help others. Fighting for the underdog, but never wanting anyone to notice.
“I think she likes the competitiveness of the sports, yet she’s a good sport. You can watch her on the court, whether it’s basketball, whether it’s volleyball, she’s lifting her team members up. She’s keeping the vibe. She’s keeping everybody going. In my opinion, that is a better quality than being the most skilled athlete on the court.”
When asked which she loves more, art or athletics, Wade said it would be an impossible choice.
“(Both are) a way for me to make somebody else happy,” she said.
Wade said she thrives on the roar of a crowd during a game, and it also fills her heart to surprise a friend or loved one with a painting she has created just for them.
Jenna’s father Jeff Wade sees her art as an “avenue for her to express herself,” while her athletic pursuits provide her “a connection and sense of camaraderie with her friends.”
Wade’s club volleyball coach, Gary Sickels, described Jenna as “an exceptional, special human” and as someone who will succeed in any path she chooses.
“I have no doubt that whatever she’s going to do, she’s going to be good at it,” said Sickels.
Greenville volleyball head coach Jenna Sickels speculates that one day, there might be a different Jenna coaching the Lady Lions on the volleyball court.
“She keeps telling me she’s coming after my job,” Jenna Sickels said with a laugh. “She tells me to get ready to retire by the time she’s done with college.”
Having known the younger Jenna since she was 8 years old, Jenna Sickels knows the team would be in good hands if her prediction comes true.
Although graduation was only a couple weeks ago, Wade already has an eye on her future.
“If it was possible, I’d love to be an art teacher and a coach,” Wade said. “I’ve never seen that before.”
And she’s not stopping there.
“One of my dreams is to open up a business here, have like a coffee shop,” Wade said, adding that after hours she could teach “art lessons, like a paint-with-me kind of thing.”
Wade will attend East Texas Baptist University in the fall to major in kinesiology and minor in art and mathematics and play volleyball. She has received an Honor’s Scholarship and a Christian Leadership Scholarship.
The award, sponsored by North Texas Buick dealers, recognizes students who display scholastic achievement, athletic accomplishment, community service and school involvement.
