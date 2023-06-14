To say that Jeff Smith is happy to be coaching basketball in his hometown might be an understatement.
“I’m tickled to death,” said Smith. “Like a kid in a candy store. I always wanted to come back and help the Greenville Lions. There was a time when I didn’t think it would happen. God sent me back here.”
Smith grew up in Greenville and set a single-season assist record as a point guard on the Greenville Lions’ basketball team during the 1980-81 season.
He’s coached all around Greenville but never before in his hometown. He started his 32-year basketball coaching career in Lone Oak, then went to Celeste, Caddo Mills, Leonard, back to Celeste and he coached last season at Gilmer in East Texas, commuting many days from Greenville.
“That sounds like I’ve been everywhere but that’s 32 years,” he said.
Greenville Lions’ athletic director Darren Duke hired Smith before the 2022-23 school year ended after the previous head coach Chris Williams stepped down to become an assistant principal at Greenville High School. Williams had the program on an upswing as the Lions tied for third place in the District 13-5A standings in his last season with the team.
“I’ve known Coach Smith for a long time,” said Duke. “I’ve had an opportunity to bring him back. I think it’ll be a good fit for us.”
Smith owns a 608-311 career record. He eclipsed the 500-win mark for his career in 2018 when the Celeste Blue Devils beat Dallas Gateway 65-51 in a bi-district playoff in the Greenville gym. He’s won more basketball playoff games in that gym than any other coach.
Duke said Smith’s success with basketball teams “speaks for itself.”
“His teams play hard and compete.”
Two of Smith’s Celeste teams reached the Region II-2A finals. The 2017-18 Blue Devils went 30-5, losing 51-45 to defending state champion Muenster. The 2021-22 team went 25-8 before losing to eventual state champion Lipan in the region finals.
“I had a great run at Celeste with Jalen Rector and Jace Givens and those guys (2017-18 team),” said Smith. “Two years ago in Celeste was the most overachieving team that I ever had.”
Smith said he also coached a “great team” at Caddo Mills in 2007-8, noting players Desmond Brigham and Nathan Jeffery.
His one and only Gilmer team made the playoffs this past season after going winless in district play the previous season.
“We were 6-0 in five-point games or less at Gilmer,” he said.
Smith’s teams traditionally play an up-tempo style.
“I like to play fast and putting pressure on the defensive end,” he said. “Obviously playing with energy and enthusiasm. I think that style helps keep the kids out and excited about the program.”
Smith said he feels as good as he did 20 years ago.
“It’s so rewarding in this business,” he said.
Smith won’t miss the 80-mile drive to work at Gilmer. Nor will members of his family miss a long drive to see a home game.
“All three of my kids live right outside of Greenville. I’ve got six grandkids. I may have to have a section (in the stands) just for my family.”
