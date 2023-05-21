By David Claybourn
Herald-Banner Sports Editor
He’s won more playoff games in the Greenville High School gymnasium than any high school basketball coach.
He’s also a former Greenville Lion basketball player who once held the single-season assist record.
The new Greenville Lions basketball coach Jeff Smith won’t be a stranger to the Lions Den or to the local community. He was a player for the Lions in the seasons 1979-81 under head coach Lee Leonard and has coached basketball teams all around the local area, including at Lone Oak, Caddo Mills, Leonard and Celeste.
He’s taking over the head job from Chris Williams, who led the Lions to a tie for third place in the District 13-5A standings this past season. Williams stepped down as he has become an assistant principal at GHS.
“He’s coming back,” said Lions athletic director Darren Duke. “I’ve known Coach Smith for a long time. I’ve had an opportunity to bring him back. I think it’ll be a good fit for us.”
Smith coached 25-8 Celeste to the Region II-2A finals in 2022, where they lost to eventual state champion Lipan.
He also coached the Blue Devils to several trips to the region tournament and was on the Celeste coaching staff when the Blue Devils made two trips to the state finals in football.
He also coached the Caddo Mills basketball team to a state ranking and the Leonard Tigers to some playoff appearances.
Smith last coached at Gilmer, leading the Buckeyes to a playoff spot in 2023, one season after they went winless in district play before he took over the program.
He eclipsed the 500-win mark for his career in 2018 when the Celeste Blue Devils beat Dallas Gateway 65-51 in a bi-district playoff in the Greenville gym.
Duke said Smith’s success with basketball teams “speaks for itself.”
“His teams play hard and compete.”
The Lions have also made some changes in the football coaching staff.
Bret Alexander is stepping down as the Lions’ offensive coordinator. He’s retiring and heading into the real estate business.
Alexander previously coached with Duke at Dallas Conrad and was a head coach for two seasons at Wichita Falls Hirschi.
“We’ve been together for 10 years,” said Duke.
Alexander also handled some of the public address announcing at Lions’ home basketball and baseball games.
Duke said Alexander related well “to the kids.”
“He was hard on them but he loved them,” said Duke.
Duke said he considers Alexander “a personal friend” and will really miss him.
Alexander was the offensive coordinator for a Greenville Lions’ team that averaged 341.8 yards per game this season, scoring 36 touchdowns.
Micah Simpson, who played quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense, ran for 1,472 yards and 21 touchdowns, passed for 555 yards and five scores and caught eight passes for 115 yards.
Duke is splitting up the offensive coordinator duties between assistant coaches T.K. Harris and Blaine Roman. Harris served as the Lady Lions’ head track coach this season and Roman has been a head and assistant coach for the baseball team.
George Sellers will remain as the Lions’ defensive coordinator.
The Lions wrapped up three weeks of spring training with their Red-White game last week. The Red team won 21-7 in a game that featured some big plays on special teams.
