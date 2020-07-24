The Greenville Christian Eagles should be familiar with their new assistant coach.
Jason Stephenson, who has helped with the football team in the past as a volunteer, has been hired to replace Matt Henderson as an assistant coach on the staff. Head coach Randy Jones said Henderson left the Eagles’ program to return to his alma mater: Commerce.
Stephenson, a former Greenville Lion football player, will be teaching elementary physical education and will be coaching the junior high and high school athletes.
“He’ll be coaching football, basketball and spring sports,” said Jones. “He’ll be working as our strength and conditioning coach.”
Jones said Stephenson has also offered to coach baseball.
Ricky Bayse and his wife Heather Bayse are the Lady Eagles’ new coaches for volleyball. Ricky Bayse will serve as the head coach and Heather will serve as the assistant.
“He’s had club volleyball teams in our area for 10 years,” said Jones.
Jones said Bayse’s mother coached volleyball for 40 years.
The Eagles could get some new information today from the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ about workout dates and game schedules. TAPPS previously announced that football and volleyball workouts were to start practicing on Sept. 8. Volleyball matches can start on Sept. 21 and football games are to start on Sept. 28.
---
Boles coach Brad Scribner said the Hornets have been doing a good job in their summer conditioning and strength workouts that started in June.
“Even with all the restrictions our kids have done a good job,” he said. “Everybody’s healthy and doing good.”
Scribner said when the workouts first started they were averaging 80 boys and girls per day, from seventh grade up through the 12th grade.
“It’s kind of slacked off a bit,” he said. “We’ve been averaging 30 to 40, all ages.”
Scribner said the Hornets are putting the athletes’ safety first in the workouts.
“We’ve been extra cautious on a lot of things,” he said.
Scribner, who is in his 23rd season as a coach, said he’s had to adjust his normal routine as Americans deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s mainly just getting in a new routine, a new way of living with the mask,” he said.
---
The Greenville Independent School District is holding conditioning workouts next week, starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday for incoming seventh through ninth graders at the Roy Q. Traylor Athletic Complex. These workouts are for the Lions and Lady Lions.
