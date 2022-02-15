TYLER — Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball coach Jason Burton collected his 150th career win as the nationally-ranked Lions whipped UT Tyler 73-52 on Saturday.
The Lions avenged an 80-67 loss to UT Tyler on Jan. 18 to go 20-2 for the season with their seventh straight victory.
They are ranked Nos. 3 and 7 in two NCAA Division II polls.
UT Tyler fell to 14-6.
Both teams shot below 40% from the field with the Lions shooting 34.9 but they did make 20 of their 26 free throw attempts.
Ten players scored for the Lions, led by Chania Wright with 18, followed by Laila Lawrence (15), Dyani Robinson (10), DesiRay Kernal (8), Asiyha Smith (7), Mia Deck (7), Juliana Louis (2), Symmone James (2) Ashley Shipley (2) and Jordyn Beaty (2).
Robinson scored the first five points of the game, helping the Lions lead 7-0. Lawrence scored to give Lions a 13-3 lead at the 4:28 mark of the first quarter. The Patriots stormed back to trail by just four later in the quarter.
Liah Davis and Montse Gutierrez fired in 11 points each to lead the Patriots, who were only 5-of-23 from 3-point range and 7-of-14 from the free throw line. Lovisa Hevinder was next with 10 points.
A&M-Commerce, which just played one road game in Arkansas, two in Oklahoma and then the game at Tyler, is to return to its home court for three straight games. The Lions are to play host to St. Edward’s of Austin on Thursday, St. Mary’s of San Antonio on Saturday and Texas Woman’s of Denton on Feb. 22. The game against Texas Woman’s is their last scheduled home game of the regular season. Then they are to play road games on Feb. 24 at Angelo State and Feb. 26 at UT Permian Basin.
