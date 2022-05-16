Greenville coach Christopher James, who led the Lions to a playoff berth, earned a share of the coach of the year honors on the All-District 13-5A boys soccer team.
James shared the top honor with Salvador Richie, who coached Highland Park to the district championship. The Lions finished third behind Highland Park and Forney.
Four Lions earned first-team honors: senior goalkeeper Greg Just, senior midfielder-utility player David Borjas, junior back Archer Odeneal and senior midfielder Jared Morales.
Royse City’s fourth-place Bulldogs, who also advanced to the playoffs, picked up two top honors, plus three first-team selections. Junior Elisea Ortega of Royse City was named the offensive player of the year. Senior Bulldog Yahir Ponce shared the utility player of the year award with Highland Park senior Jack Kreja.
Senior back Keegan Fisk, senior goalkeeper Robert Quiasua and senior back Adzel Lopez of Royse City made the first team.
Senior midfielder Alex Cornejo, sophomore midfielder Gustavo Mendez and junior wing Harper Branch of Royse City made the second team.
Greenville’s second-team selections included junior back Joel Vargas, senior midfielder Jonathan Jaimes, senior midfielder Josh Salazar and sophomore forward Caleb Salazar.
Richie Paulus of Highland Park claimed the most valuable player award and the defensive player of the year honor went to Forney junior Edwin Jiminez.
All-District 13-5A
Boys Soccer Team
Most valuable player — Richie Paulus, Highland Park, Sr.
Offensive player of the year — Elisea Ortega, Royse City, Jr.
Defensive player of the year — Edwin Jimenez, Forney, Jr.
Midfielder of the year — Jesse Martinez, Crandall, Sr.
Utility players of the year — Yahir Ponce, Royse City, Sr.; Jack Kreja, Highland Park, Sr.
Goalkeeper of the year — Naser Haifa, Forney, Sr.
Newcomer of the year — Jack O’Grady, Highland Park, Fr.
Coaches of the year — Christopher James, Greenville; Salvador Richie, Highland Park.
FIRST TEAM
M Landon Casola Highland Park Sr.
M Lucas Guevara Highland Park Sr.
M Rhett Rapuzzi Highland Park Jr.
M Jake Whitehurst Highland Park Jr.
D Brant Williams Highland Park So.
F Kofi Eduful Forney So.
W Santos Martinez Forney Fr.
M Carlos Saldana Forney Jr.
B Juan Ruiz Forney So.
GK Greg Just Greenville Sr.
M/U David Borjas Greenville Sr.
B Archer Odeneal Greenville Jr.
M Jared Morales Greenville Sr.
B Keegan Fisk Royse City Sr.
GK Robert Quiasua Royse City Sr.
B Adzel Lopez Royse City Sr.
M Josue Marquez North Forney Sr.
GK Landon Summers North Forney So.
B Jayson Gonzalez West Mesquite Jr.
W Alexsander Vargas West Mesquite Sr.
F Alex Ramirez Crandall Sr.
GK Brayan Basaldua Mesquite Poteet Jr.
SECOND TEAM
D Kyle French Highland Park Sr.
GK Kyle Barron Highland Park Jr.
D Zayan Shah Highland Park Jr.
D Reid Valentine Highland Park So.
D Hafeey Shah Highland Park Fr.
B Benjamin Espey Forney Sr.
B Andres Pinilla Forney Sr.
M Juan Segura Forney Sr.
M Cole Williams Forney So.
B Joel Vargas Greenville Jr.
M Jonathan Jaimes Greenville Sr.
M Josh Salazar Greenville Sr.
F Caleb Salazar Greenville So.
M Alex Cornejo Royse City Sr.
M Gustavo Mendez Royse City So.
W Harper Branch Royse City Jr.
B James Olivera North Forney Jr.
F/M Jacob Brown North Forney So.
M Miguel Jiminez West Mesquite Sr.
F/M Christian Cabera West Mesquite So.
F Asarel Najer Crandall Sr.
M Refugio Robles Mesquite Poteet Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Highland Park: M Gray Godfrey, Jr.; D Ryan Beck, So.; GK Jack Madsen, Fr.
Forney: B Evan Denzer, So.; W Braden Merchant, Sr.; M Zael Orozco, Jr..
Greenville: M/U Raul De La Cruz, Jr.; M Nathan Yanez, Sr.; M Carlos Sanchez-Morales, Jr.
Royse City: W Jared Ramirez, So.; M Leo Blancas, So.; B Sebastian Valerio, Sr.
North Forney: B Austin Chavez, Sr.; W Evan Waugh, Sr.; M Harrison Williams, So.
West Mesquite: W Miguel Castillo, Sr.; W Orlando Perez, So.; B Adam Fuentes, Fr.
Crandall: F Jose Gomez, Jr.; B Franc Nmengah, Sr.; Jacob Henderson, Jr.
Mesquite Poteet: F Daniel Imafidon, Sr.; B Matthew Vargas, So.; D Saul Aranda, Sr.
