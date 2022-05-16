James and the Lions

Greenville Lions coach Christopher James, who lined up with the team in pre-game introductions prior to their bi-district soccer match, shared the coach of the year honors in District 13-5A. With James, from left, are Luis Paulin, Jonathan Jaimes, Angel Gonzalez, Archer Odeneal, Carlos Morales and Greg Just.

 By David Claybourn | Herald-Banner Sports Editor

  Greenville coach Christopher James, who led the Lions to a playoff berth, earned a share of the coach of the year honors on the All-District 13-5A boys soccer team.

  James shared the top honor with Salvador Richie, who coached Highland Park to the district championship. The Lions finished third behind Highland Park and Forney.

  Four Lions earned first-team honors: senior goalkeeper Greg Just, senior midfielder-utility player David Borjas, junior back Archer Odeneal and senior midfielder Jared Morales.

  Royse City’s fourth-place Bulldogs, who also advanced to the playoffs, picked up two top honors, plus three first-team selections. Junior Elisea Ortega of Royse City was named the offensive player of the year. Senior   Bulldog Yahir Ponce shared the utility player of the year award with Highland Park senior Jack Kreja.

  Senior back Keegan Fisk, senior goalkeeper Robert Quiasua and senior back Adzel Lopez of Royse City made the first team.

  Senior midfielder Alex Cornejo, sophomore midfielder Gustavo Mendez and junior wing Harper Branch of Royse City made the second team.

  Greenville’s second-team selections included junior back Joel Vargas, senior midfielder Jonathan Jaimes, senior midfielder Josh Salazar and sophomore forward Caleb Salazar.

  Richie Paulus of Highland Park claimed the most valuable player award and the defensive player of the year honor went to Forney junior Edwin Jiminez.

              All-District 13-5A

            Boys Soccer Team

  Most valuable player — Richie Paulus, Highland Park, Sr.

  Offensive player of the year — Elisea Ortega, Royse City, Jr.

  Defensive player of the year — Edwin Jimenez, Forney, Jr.

  Midfielder of the year — Jesse Martinez, Crandall, Sr.

  Utility players of the year — Yahir Ponce, Royse City, Sr.; Jack Kreja, Highland Park, Sr.

  Goalkeeper of the year — Naser Haifa, Forney, Sr.

  Newcomer of the year — Jack O’Grady, Highland Park, Fr.

  Coaches of the year — Christopher James, Greenville; Salvador Richie, Highland Park.

               FIRST TEAM

M  Landon Casola         Highland Park        Sr.

M  Lucas Guevara         Highland Park        Sr.

M  Rhett Rapuzzi           Highland Park        Jr.

M  Jake Whitehurst        Highland Park        Jr.

D  Brant Williams           Highland Park       So.

F  Kofi Eduful                 Forney                 So.

W  Santos Martinez        Forney                  Fr.

M  Carlos Saldana          Forney                  Jr.

B  Juan Ruiz                  Forney                  So.

GK Greg Just                 Greenville              Sr.

M/U David Borjas          Greenville               Sr.

B  Archer Odeneal         Greenville               Jr.

M  Jared Morales           Greenville               Sr.

B  Keegan Fisk              Royse City              Sr.

GK Robert Quiasua        Royse City              Sr.

B  Adzel Lopez              Royse City               Sr.

M  Josue Marquez          North Forney          Sr.

GK Landon Summers     North Forney          So.

B  Jayson Gonzalez        West Mesquite        Jr.

W  Alexsander Vargas    West Mesquite        Sr.

F  Alex Ramirez              Crandall                Sr.

GK Brayan Basaldua        Mesquite Poteet    Jr.

              SECOND TEAM

D  Kyle French            Highland Park            Sr.

GK Kyle Barron           Highland Park            Jr.

D  Zayan Shah            Highland Park            Jr.

D  Reid Valentine        Highland Park            So.

D  Hafeey Shah           Highland Park           Fr.

B  Benjamin Espey      Forney                     Sr.

B  Andres Pinilla          Forney                     Sr.

M  Juan Segura           Forney                     Sr.

M  Cole Williams          Forney                    So.

B  Joel Vargas             Greenville                 Jr.

M  Jonathan Jaimes     Greenville                Sr.

M  Josh Salazar           Greenville                Sr.

F  Caleb Salazar          Greenville                So.

M  Alex Cornejo           Royse City               Sr.

M  Gustavo Mendez     Royse City               So.

W  Harper Branch        Royse City               Jr.

B  James Olivera         North Forney            Jr.

F/M Jacob Brown         North Forney           So.

M  Miguel Jiminez        West Mesquite         Sr.

F/M Christian Cabera   West Mesquite        So.

F  Asarel Najer            Crandall                 Sr.

M  Refugio Robles        Mesquite Poteet     Jr.

           HONORABLE MENTION

  Highland Park: M Gray Godfrey, Jr.; D Ryan Beck, So.; GK Jack Madsen, Fr.

  Forney: B Evan Denzer, So.; W Braden Merchant, Sr.; M Zael Orozco, Jr..

  Greenville: M/U Raul De La Cruz, Jr.; M Nathan Yanez, Sr.; M Carlos Sanchez-Morales, Jr.

  Royse City: W Jared Ramirez, So.; M Leo Blancas, So.; B Sebastian Valerio, Sr.

  North Forney: B Austin Chavez, Sr.; W Evan Waugh, Sr.; M Harrison Williams, So.

  West Mesquite: W Miguel Castillo, Sr.; W Orlando Perez, So.; B Adam Fuentes, Fr.

  Crandall: F Jose Gomez, Jr.; B Franc Nmengah, Sr.; Jacob Henderson, Jr.

  Mesquite Poteet: F Daniel Imafidon, Sr.; B Matthew Vargas, So.; D Saul Aranda, Sr.

