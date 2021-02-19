Lone Oak Buffaloes

  LONE OAK — Jaden Luhn won the 242-pound class with a 1,465-pound total to lead the Lone Oak Buffaloes to a victory over Quitman in a recent boys powerlifting dual meet.

  Luhn squatted 655 pounds, benched 305 and hoisted 505 in the deadlift.

  Lone Oak outpointed Quitman 57-24 in the team standings as Jack Turner (132), Ethan Forte (148), J.D. Songer (181), Gage Mauch (198), Payton Rainbolt (220) and Derek Patterson (308) won their weight classes.

  Quitman outpointed Lone Oak 40-28 in the girls team standings.

  Jessica Saulters led the Lone Oak Lady Buffs, winning the 220-pound class with a 960 total that included bests of 400 in the squats, 245 in the bench and 315 in the deadlift.

  The Lady Buffs also picked up victories from Hailey Ward in the 114s, Mattie Fuller in the 132s and Katelynn Fuller in the 148s.

              Quitman-Lone Oak

          Dual Powerlifting Meet

  Boys team standings — 1. Lone Oak 57, 2. Quitman 24.

    123-pound class

                                            Squat  bench deadlift total

1. Mariano Lava-Manriquez, Quitman    340-195-335-870

2. Benjamin Barnett, Quitman              155-75-170-400

  132-pound class

1. Jack Turner, Lone Oak                     265-160-225-650

  148-pound class

1. Ethan Forte, Lone Oak                     490-245-425-1160

  181-pound class

1. J.D. Songer, Lone Oak                     420-195-385-1000

2. Charlie Matthews, Quitman               315-160-300-775

  198-pound class

1. Gage Mauch, Lone Oak                     555-315-495-1365

2. Wade Rouser, Lone Oak                    480-300-440-1220

3. Caden Hoefer, Lone Oak                    475-265-410-1150

  220-pound class

1. Payton Rainbolt, Lone Oak                 435-250-295-980

  242-pound class

1. Jaden Luhn, Lone Oak                        655-305-505-1465

  275-pound class

1. Austin Jones, Quitman                       330-195-350-875

  308-pound class

1. Derek Patterson, Lone Oak                 615-295-420-1330

  Girls team standings — 1. Quitman 40, Lone Oak 28.

  97-pound class

1. Kaitlynn Barnett, Quitman                  190-100-230-520

  105-pound class

1. Addison Marcee, Quitman                   215-110-190-515

  114-pound class

1. Hailey Ward, Lone Oak                       180-70-165-415

  132-pound class

1. Mattie Fuller, Lone Oak                       215-125-195-535

2. Tristan Wood, Quitman                       225-95-195-515

  148-pound class

1. Katelynn Fuller, Lone Oak                  405-195-315-915

  165-pound class

1. Gatha Davis, Quitman                       340-155-345-840

  181-pound class

1. Sofia Tannebaum, Quitman               235-90-235-560

  198-pound class

1. Bailey Hughes, Quitman                   345-170-310-825

  220-pound class

1. Jessica Saulters, Lone Oak               400-245-315-960

