LONE OAK — Jaden Luhn won the 242-pound class with a 1,465-pound total to lead the Lone Oak Buffaloes to a victory over Quitman in a recent boys powerlifting dual meet.
Luhn squatted 655 pounds, benched 305 and hoisted 505 in the deadlift.
Lone Oak outpointed Quitman 57-24 in the team standings as Jack Turner (132), Ethan Forte (148), J.D. Songer (181), Gage Mauch (198), Payton Rainbolt (220) and Derek Patterson (308) won their weight classes.
Quitman outpointed Lone Oak 40-28 in the girls team standings.
Jessica Saulters led the Lone Oak Lady Buffs, winning the 220-pound class with a 960 total that included bests of 400 in the squats, 245 in the bench and 315 in the deadlift.
The Lady Buffs also picked up victories from Hailey Ward in the 114s, Mattie Fuller in the 132s and Katelynn Fuller in the 148s.
Quitman-Lone Oak
Dual Powerlifting Meet
Boys team standings — 1. Lone Oak 57, 2. Quitman 24.
123-pound class
Squat bench deadlift total
1. Mariano Lava-Manriquez, Quitman 340-195-335-870
2. Benjamin Barnett, Quitman 155-75-170-400
132-pound class
1. Jack Turner, Lone Oak 265-160-225-650
148-pound class
1. Ethan Forte, Lone Oak 490-245-425-1160
181-pound class
1. J.D. Songer, Lone Oak 420-195-385-1000
2. Charlie Matthews, Quitman 315-160-300-775
198-pound class
1. Gage Mauch, Lone Oak 555-315-495-1365
2. Wade Rouser, Lone Oak 480-300-440-1220
3. Caden Hoefer, Lone Oak 475-265-410-1150
220-pound class
1. Payton Rainbolt, Lone Oak 435-250-295-980
242-pound class
1. Jaden Luhn, Lone Oak 655-305-505-1465
275-pound class
1. Austin Jones, Quitman 330-195-350-875
308-pound class
1. Derek Patterson, Lone Oak 615-295-420-1330
Girls team standings — 1. Quitman 40, Lone Oak 28.
97-pound class
1. Kaitlynn Barnett, Quitman 190-100-230-520
105-pound class
1. Addison Marcee, Quitman 215-110-190-515
114-pound class
1. Hailey Ward, Lone Oak 180-70-165-415
132-pound class
1. Mattie Fuller, Lone Oak 215-125-195-535
2. Tristan Wood, Quitman 225-95-195-515
148-pound class
1. Katelynn Fuller, Lone Oak 405-195-315-915
165-pound class
1. Gatha Davis, Quitman 340-155-345-840
181-pound class
1. Sofia Tannebaum, Quitman 235-90-235-560
198-pound class
1. Bailey Hughes, Quitman 345-170-310-825
220-pound class
1. Jessica Saulters, Lone Oak 400-245-315-960
