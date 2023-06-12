Hot, wet and windy.
Those were the weather conditions for the M&M Track Club's Texas Amateur Athletic Federation track and field meet on Saturday at T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium in Greenville.
The temperature climbed up to 90 degrees, which made it feel hot on the track. It rained at times. The wind gusted other times. There was also a storm delay after lightning was spotted in the area.
But these things happen on a regular basis at outdoor track and field meets in Texas.
Around 400 athletes from about 17 track and field clubs with boys and girls ages 6-and-under up to 18-and-under were expected. Most of the competing teams were from the Dallas-Fort Worth area including the host M&M Track Club from Greenville. But also competing were athletes from the West Texas Express of Abilene.
"It's going to be some speed there," said meet director Junior Mason. "Garland teams will be there. They're always fast."
Mason said Region 7 of the TAAF is the largest in Texas with the most teams. There are usually two meets going at once on Saturdays in June in the region but this time there will be only one meet so there was a huge turnout for this meet. Parking spots were very hard to find.
The meet was a family affair for the Mason family and friends, who helped put on the meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.