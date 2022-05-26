COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions bring a strong international lineup with them when they compete in track and field meets.
Their lineup features athletes from 15 different countries including the United States, Canada, France, the Ukraine, Eqypt, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sweden, St. Lucia, Grenada, Kenya, Italy, Serbia, Jamaica and Germany.
“It was never my intention to have that many international kids,” said Lions head coach George Pincock. “It’s just the right time.”
The international lineup has helped the Lions earn national rankings heading in the NCAA Division II national championships this weekend at Allendale, Michigan. The Lion men are ranked third and the women are eighth. They’ve also joined together as teammates.
“We’re very united in our purpose,” said Pincock. “We have a really clear goal of what we want to accomplish. There’s some growing pains. In the international model, they’re not used to running once a week.”
The foreign athletes. who compete in more meets than they’re used to, must also adjust to different cultures and for many English is not their native language.
“Every language in every country, winning is winning,” said Peacock.
“We want them to have a good experience,” said assistant coach Rock Light. “We want them to have fun and enjoy it and make memories that will last a lifetime.”
Peacock and Light have joined forces on the Lions’ staff after once coaching against each other.
“Before he even got here he was helping me, since I’ve been in Division II, initially against each other,” said Pincock.
Pincock began his coaching career in 2010 as an student assistant at the University of Colorado, where he was a sprinter for the Buffaloes. The sprint coach at Colorado for Pincock’s junior and senior seasons was Brandon Couts from Greenville.
“He believed in me,” Pincock said of Couts. “He was just very calm. I was wanting to have a guy that competed at a high level. Brandon was very level headed.”
Couts won a state 400-meter dash title with the Greenville Lions and a national indoor 400-meter championship in college while running for Baylor. He also won a record 15 Big 12 track titles while competing for Baylor.
Pincock was also a graduate assistant coach at Central Methodist of Missouri for two years and then as a head coach for two seasons at Millikin University of Illinois. He became the Lions’ head coach in 2016.
Pincock, who ran a 20.92 in the 200-meter dash while at Colorado, said his experience as a sprinter brings something to the “table because I can relate to them. I’ve been there on the training day.”
Light has an impressive resume that includes head coaching stints at Texas State in San Marcos and his alma mater Adams State of Colorado, where he was a sprinter in college. Light was also an associate head coach from 2005-12 at Texas Tech, an assistant coach at Oregon and the recruiting coordinator and assistant coach from 1989-95 at Louisiana State University when the Tiger men and women won a combined 11 national NCAA team championships.
While at Texas State, Light coached Charles Austin, who went on to win the Olympic gold medal in the high jump in 1996.
Pincock and Light share the coaching duties with two other assistants: Glen Sefcik and Trent Phelps.
“We’re fortunate we have four people on the coaching staff,” said Pincock.
The coaching duties are divided up among the four.
Light coaches the vertical jumpers (high jump and pole vault) and the athletes in the decathlon and heptathlon.
Sefcik coaches the shot put, discus and weight throws.
Phelps works with the distance runners.
“I work with the sprinters, hurdlers and horizontal (long and triple) jumps,” said Pincock.
Pincock said the coaches work well together.
“We all mingle with each other,” he said. “We have a common purpose.”
“We have a common message,” said Light. “A common theme, training techniques and everything.”
Light has been working with A&M-Commerce high jumper Ushan Perera, who has won indoor and outdoor national championships for the Lions. Perera has cleared 7 feet, 5 inches indoors and 7-6 1/2 outdoors. Perera is from Sri Lanka, where he holds the national record in the high jump.
“It’s a blessing every day,” said Light. “He’s one of the smartest and one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached. He’s just such a good human being and a man of faith. It’s just an honor and a blessing to coach Ushan.”
Pincock and Light have both worked with Minna Svaerd from Sweden. She’s been a standout pole vaulter, 400-meter hurdler and relay runner for the Lion women.
“Coach Pincock recruited her by telephone,” said Light.
Pincock said Svaerd’s not a leader with her voice but by her commitment to the sport.
Light said Svaerd is pleasant to be around.
“Just her personality. She’s a lot of fun to be around.”
The Lions will be pursuing individual and team goals at the national meet.
“We want to get there and we want to compete,” said Peacock. “We’ve talked about it. This team has the potential to do some really good things. I think we have everybody we need to be a trophy team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.