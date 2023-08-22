Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOLLOWED BY A HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions will continue this afternoon with temperatures up to 107 and heat index values up to 111. Tomorrow, slightly less hot conditions expected with heat index values up to 107 and temperatures up to 103 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&