It should be a really hot start to the 2023 high school football season.
There’s a full slate of season openers scheduled for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures forecasted for both days. The high for Greenville is predicted to reach 106 degrees on Friday and 105 on Saturday.
Friday’s schedule includes Lake Dallas at Greenville, Royse City at Grand Prairie, Caddo Mills at Community, Quinlan Ford at Mount Vernon, Commerce at Edgewood, Rains at Lone Oak, Overton at Boles, Celeste at Trenton, Leonard at Wolfe City, Tom Bean at Cumby and Fannindel at Campbell.
Greenville Christian is to open its season at home on Saturday against Dallas Lutheran, starting at 11 a.m.
Greenville, Wolfe City, Campbell and Greenville Christian all have new head coaches. Former Lion assistant and veteran head coach Randy Jackson is the new head coach at Greenville. Former West Oso coach Brad Smithey is the new head coach at Wolfe City. Campbell’s new head coach Preston Compton served as the Indians’ defensive coordinator last season. Greenville Christian’s new head coach Todd Barnes was also a defensive coordinator for the Eagles and was on the staff when they won four six-man state titles.
Jackson has a career coaching record of 170-78-0 including stops at Paducah, Mason, DeKalb, Lone Oak, Mesquite Poteet, Plano East, Grapevine and North Forney.
He turned around a Mesquite Poteet program that had gone 1-19 the previous two seasons and led the Pirates to a 12-3 record in the first season and a trip to the state semifinals. He earned statewide coaching of the year honors.
North Forney was 4-6 before Jackson took over and went 10-3 in his first season. His first Grapevine team in 2014 went 3-8 and then turned it around to 8-3 for the next season.
Greg Washington scored the Lions’ only touchdown in their only preseason scrimmage against Mount Pleasant on a 70-yard run.
“I thought our effort was good,” said Jackson.
Quinlan Ford scored four unanswered touchdowns in its scrimmage against North Lamar on runs by Zalen Morales, Dylan Seabolt and Landon Edwards and a 15-yard touchdown pass from Payton Wallen to Jeremiah Coleman.
Seabolt and Austin States led the defense with nine tackles each.
Commerce scored three touchdowns in its preseason scrimmage with Lone Oak on a 65-yard pass from K.D. Ford to Jason Finch, a 14-yard run by Caleb Glover and a 5-yard pass from Michael Orso to Sedarius Love.
“I thought we started off kind of slow,” said Commerce coach John McSheffery. “Once we settled in I thought we executed well offensively and defensively.”
Boles scored six times in it scrimmage with Cumby. Zyheir Lucas scored on runs of 70 and 2 yards, Garrett White scored on a 60-yard run, Layton Morgan scored on runs of 5 and 30 yards and Jordan Dickeson scored on a 6-yard pass from Kole Lively.
“I was really proud of the effort,” said Boles coach Jawny Cannon. “Our kids are learning. Our line is pretty much new this year. The line’s my worry because we have plenty of skill kids.”
Boles also scored twice against Rice on a 30-yard pass from Lively to Elijah Granado and a 12-yard run by Morgan.
Campbell scored four times in its scrimmage against Fruitvale. Keenan Hill ran for 115 yards and two TDs on seven carries and recovered a fumble on defense. Brayan Cruz ran for 136 yards and two scores on five carries. Nate Hall had two catches for 44 yards. Manny Knox rang up six tackles on defense and Jayden Barker recovered a fumble.
“It’s going to come down to conditioning,” Compton said of the Indians’ season opener against Fannindel.
“We started at eight or nine players, got it up to 11,” said Fannindel coach Denver Bowden. “I’m going to be taking nine (to Campbell).
Campbell beat Fannindel 125-122 in 2017 in a game that set a six-man state scoring record.
Friday’s schedule
Lake Dallas at Greenville 7:30 p.m.
Royse City at Grand Prairie 7 p.m.
Caddo Mills at Community 7:30 p.m.
Quinlan Ford at Mount Vernon 7 p.m.
Commerce at Edgewood 7:30 p.m.
Rains at Lone Oak 7:30 p.m.
Overton at Boles 7:30 p.m.
Celeste at Trenton 7:30 p.m.
Leonard at Wolfe City 7:30 p.m.
Tom Bean at Cumby 7:30 p.m.
Fannindel at Campbell 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Dallas Lutheran at Greenville Christian 11 a.m.
