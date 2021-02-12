The very cold temperatures and icy conditions have caused the cancellations or postponement of several scheduled sporting events of the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions.
A practice track and field meet planned for Thursday at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium was called off. That was to be the season debut for the Lions and Lady Lions runners and field eventers.
A dual powerlifting meet between the Lions and Sulphur Springs scheduled for Thursday at GHS was called off. The Lions had beaten Royse City and Mount Pleasant in two previous dual meets.
The Lady Lions’ scheduled softball season opener at Corsicana on Friday was called off.
The Lions and Lady Lions’ scheduled District 13-5A soccer matches against Royse City scheduled for Friday were postponed. The Lady Lions were scheduled to play at Royse City, while the Lions were to entertain the Royse City Bulldogs at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
The Lions are hoping to get in their final District 13-5A scheduled basketball game at North Forney on Friday.
“We’re attempting to play the boys basketball game at North Forney, varsity only at 6:30 p.m.,” said Lions athletic director Darren Duke.
A playoff berth could be riding on the outcome of the Greenville-North Forney game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.