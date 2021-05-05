CADDO MILLS — The husband and wife team of Brody and Rebecca Roush led the way in the 26th annual Caddo Mills Fox Trot 5K race.
Brody finished first and was the overall men’s champion with his time of 18 minutes, 5 seconds for the 3.1-mile race through the streets of Caddo Mills.
Rebecca finished second overall and was the overall women’s champion at 19:19.
This wasn’t the first time that Rebecca was the first female finisher. She had a string of five straight first places from 2010-14 when she ran as Rebecca Parsons. She was a state qualifier in the cross country and in track and field for the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes and later ran college track at Dallas Baptist.
This was Brody’s first time to run at the Fox Trot. He was a state qualifier in cross country and track at St. Michael’s in Austin and also ran track at Washington University in St. Louis. His career best time in a 5K is 15:15. Rebecca’s best is 18:07.
The two have run together in other races before including the Dallas marathon in 2019. Rebecca placed eighth among the females in that race.
“As much as we can now that racing’s back,” said Brody.
The Fox Trot 5K was not held in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19.
Up until that time Brandon Womack of Lone Oak was the runner to beat at the Fox Trot 5K, finishing first in seven straight races. Womack announced in 2019 that it would be his last Fox Trot 5K. Womack did not run in the 2021 event.
The closest finish in the 2021 race was in the men’s 70-75 as Henry Morris nipped his brother Ron Morris by two seconds (34:06 to 34:08) with a late kick.
It was even closer in the one-mile fun run as Cooper Eakin nipped Alex Tovar by .3 of a second with his winning time of 6:08.13.
This was also the first Fox Trot 5K that did not include Rowdy Payne as the organizer. Payne ran and finished first in men’s 55-59 at 28:56.
Jana Johnson Sanchez took over many of Payne’s duties as race organizer.
26th Annual Fox Trot 5K
MALES
Overall — 1. Brody Roush, 18:05.
Masters — 1. Dustin Barton, 21:40.
14-and-under — 1. Austin Paige, 26:03.
15-19 — 1. Corbin Remkus, 21:37.
20-24 — 1. Luis Ortega.
25-29 — 1. Tenaro Ocanas, 28:56; 2. Blake Gann, 31:07; 3. Asa Pelt, 37:50.
30-34 — 1. Nick Meno, 27:13; 2. Randall Barber, 27:18; 3. Ganet Gray, 27:31.
35-39 — 1. Cody Hudgeons, 30:37; 2. Stephen Howell, 36:19.
40-44 — 1. Jeff Grisham, 29:48.
45-49 — 1. Jonathan Sinclair, 23:36; 2. Chris Salm, 25:47; 3. Calvin Grogan, 29:11.
50-54 — 1. Dustin Barton, 21:40; 2. Joey Crouch, 22:11; 3. Brad Morris, 47:57.
55-59 — 1. Rowdy Payne, 28:56; 2. Bryan Bart.
70-75 — 1. Henry Morris, 34:06; 2. Ron Morris, 34:08.
FEMALES
Overall — 1. Rebecca Rousch, 19:19.
Masters — 1. Tracy Crouch, 41:06.
14-ander-under — 1. Claire Kansy, 24:53.
15-19 — 1. Jolea Crow, 22:48; 2. Aubrey Varner, 27:19; 3. Lauren Kansy, 28:56.
20-24 — 1. Breanna Crow, 24:41; 2. Sarah Ortega.
25-29 — 1. Juanita Ostertag, 33:19.
30-34 — 1. Katy Shepherd, 41:03.
35-39 — 1. Ashley Ellis, 35:44.
40-44 — 1. Christi Crow, 24:15; 2. Anna Aston-Khuh, 25:47; 3. Melissa Warren, 32:15.
45-49 — 1. Terri Kansy, 35:14; 2. Margaret Cara, 36:18.
50-54 — 1. Pat Busch, 43:57.
55-59 — 1. Tracey Crouch, 41:06.
FUN RUN
Boys — 1. Cooper Eakin: 6:08.13; 2. Alex Tovar, 6:08.43; 3. Noah Grisham, 6:48.
Girls — 1. Hannah Sinclair, 7:09; 2. Raylee Tovar, 8:49; 3. Eva Tovar,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.