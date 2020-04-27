The 2019 volleyball season was a very memorable one for many of the local teams.
The 28-15 Greenville Lady Lions won their first district championship since 2005 and then captured a 5A bi-district title.
Boles, a 35-13 team, enjoyed its best season ever with district, bi-district, area and regional titles in Class 2A.
The 30-12 Commerce Lady Tigers won bi-district and area championships in 3A.
Cumby also claimed a 2A bi-district title.
Royse City also went 26-16 and handed Greenville its only district loss.
Those five teams captured the top honors on the Herald-Banner Dream Team for the 2019 volleyball season.
Greenville coach Jenna Sickels shared the Dream Team’s Coach of the Year award with Karen Wiggins from Boles.
“We had an incredible season full of ups and downs, injuries and a lot of hard work,” said Sickels. “This team was a special group of young ladies who understood what it meant to be a team. The seniors are going to be missed as they were a huge part of our program over the years.”
“We had a great season with a lot of new memories made,” said Wiggins. “The girls were driven and ready to make history for Boles. Which we did accomplish. The girls worked hard and came in to two-a-days ready to work hard and be successful.
“With a fairly young team we accomplished a lot this season. A lot of new memories were made with dedication and hard work,” she said.
Greenville senior Jayde Sickels, who has signed with Texas A&M University-Commerce to play volleyball, earned the most valuable player award. Sickels led the Lady Lions with 440 kills and 441 digs. She also served for 34 aces.
Boles sophomore Bailey Miller, who earned all-state honors, claimed the offensive MVP honor. Miller led the Lady Hornets with 545 kills and 54 service aces.
Kelsi McNair of Greenville shared the defensive MVP award with Commerce senior Mya Wilson. McNair recorded 379 digs to go with 354 kills. Wilson led Commerce with 628 digs, plus recorded 330 kills.
Cumby junior Rylie Jo Krotky earned the Libero MVP award. Krotky recorded 260 digs for the bi-district champs and was the MVP libero in District 18-2A.
The setter of the year award went to Commerce senior Landry Davidson, who set for 545 assists to go with 152 kills and 399 digs.
Royse City senior Sophia Johnson, who has signed to play volleyball at Blinn College, captured the newcomer of the year honor.
2019 Herald-Banner
Volleyball Dream Team
Most valuable player — Jayde Sickels, Greenville, Sr.
Offensive MVP — Bailey Miller, Boles, So.
Defensive MVPs — Kelsi McNair, Greenville, Jr.; Mya Wilson, Commerce, Sr.
Libero MVP — Rylie Jo Krotky, Cumby, Jr.
Setter MVP — Landry Davidson, Commerce, Sr.
Newcomer of the year — Sophia Johnson, Royse City. Sr.
Coaches of the year — Jenna Sickels, Greenville; Karen Wiggins, Boles.
FIRST TEAM
Allie Wittkopf Commerce Sr.
Dylann Price Royse City Jr.
Brooke Hutchings Greenville So.
Morgan Kobe Royse City Jr.
Charlea Helmberger Boles Sr.
Lauren Hicks Boles Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Bailey Newsom Royse City Jr.
Sydney Walker Greenville Fr.
Bailie Ragsdale Lone Oak Jr.
Camdyn Shaw Commerce Sr.
Savannah Shaw Commerce Sr.
Neely Hammond Cumby Fr.
THIRD TEAM
Zailey Moses Caddo Mills So.
Brooke Schmitz Caddo Mills Jr.
MaCayla Bush Greenville Sr.
Ava Steele Wolfe City Fr.
Mia Caison Greenville Christian Fr.
Victoria Geisert Quinlan Ford Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Greenville: Emily Saenz.
Royse City: Maddie Stanley, Jade Green, Collyn Tate.
Caddo Mills: Kaydee Bennett, Jaycee Lemmon.
Commerce: Cailynn Beane, Emma Dobbs, Breanna Mulcahy.
Lone Oak: Evee Floyd.
Cumby: Savannah Kurn, Ashlyn Hudson, Heather McCraw, Erin Morgan.
Wolfe City: Nacie McDonald, Meredith Sheets, Sydney Cox, Marissa Sheets, Marianelly Soto.
Greenville Christian: Kenzie Brown, Maggie Feezel, Molly Miller.
Coach: Shelley Jones, Commerce.
