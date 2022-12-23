SHERMAN — Hunt County native Tony Joe White has been named the new head coach of the Austin College football program, athletics director David Norman has announced.
White heads to Sherman after having served in the same role since 2017 at Birmingham-Southern College of Alabama.
“We’re excited to welcome Tony Joe White to the Austin College family,” said Norman. “His accomplishments on the field speak to his football knowledge and pedigree as a coach. He also brings an outstanding background and understanding of NCAA Division III athletics, and as a native Texan, comes in with tremendous connections within the state’s football community.”
Austin College President Steven P. O’Day affirmed the welcome, saying, “We know Coach White, having faced him on the field many times as an opponent, and are pleased to bring him on to lead our football program. Tony Joe has an excellent reputation as a program builder and we are confident that he will continue to enhance the quality of the experience for our student-athletes, competitively, culturally, and academically.”
White is Birmingham-Southern’s all-time leader in winning percentage, and comes in fresh off of a campaign in which the BSC Panthers finished 7-3. In 2021, Birmingham-Southern College went 10-2 and earned a trip to the NCAA Division III National Tournament.
“I am thrilled to join the Austin College family,” said White, who played football for the Wolfe City Wolves and Leonard Tigers. “My family and I are excited to return home to Northeast Texas. Restoring the pride and winning tradition that many Austin College alumni are accustomed to is going to be our priority, and I believe the administration is motivated to see that task through.”
Prior to coaching at Birmingham-Southern, White served as the Director of Football Operations and offensive coordinator at Centre College from 2008-2016. During his time at Centre his offenses broke numerous school records, including averaging better than 500 total yards-per-game in 2015, and averaging more than 30 points-per-game for seven seasons.
White, who played quarterback at Texas A&M-Commerce from 1991-1993, graduated from Texas State University in 1996 before doing his graduate work at Louisiana Tech University in 1997.
In addition to coaching at BSC and Centre, he has also served at Belhaven University as the quarterbacks coach and special teams coordinator; on the coaching staff at Brownsboro High School; at Southeast Missouri State University as special teams coordinator and running backs coach; and as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Southwestern Baptist University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.