  CORPUS CHRISTI — Lifters from five Hunt County teams won medals at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state meet.

  Angela Hernandez of Quinlan Ford led the way as she won the 259-pound class in the Class 4A small school division with her total of 955 pounds. Hernandez squatted 475, benched 165 and deadlifted 315.

  Miya Simmons of Royse City was second in the 105-pound class with a total of 615 and Sally Green of Greenville was third at 570.

  India Banks-Bray from Royse City was third in the 259-pound class at 1,005.

  Maddison Yruegas from Caddo Mills was third in the 259s at 920. Teammate Jolea Crow was fourth in the 97s with a 540.

  Jessica Saulters of Lone Oak was fifth in the 3A girls 220s at 960 and Aspen Holm from Royse City was fifth in the 5A small schools with a 785 total.

  The girls meet was spread out over three days at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.

  The boys state powerlifting meet was Saturday in Abilene.

        THSWPA State Meet, Corpus Christi

          Class 5A Small Schools

  Team standings — 1. Edcouch-Elsa 42, 2. Sharyland Pioneer 17, 3. Cleburne 14, 4. Castroville Medina Valle, Mission Sharyland 12, 6. Burleson 11, 7. Frisco Memorial 11, 8. Longview Pine Tree 10, 9. Denison 10, 10. Royse City 9, 11. Princeton 8, 12. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 8, 13. Roma 7, 14. Georgetown East View, Montgomery 5, 16. Greenville 5

       105-pound class

                                           Squat bench deadlift total

2. Miya Simmons, Royse City         250-115-250-615

3. Sally Green, Greenville              215-105-250-570

       132-pound class

4. Meredith Williams, Greenville     295-150-270-715

        181-pound class

5. Aspen Holm, Royse City             295-190-300-785

         259-plus pound class

3. India Banks-Bray, Royse City     405-240-360-1005

            Class 4A Small Schools

  Team standings — 1. Perryton 37, 2. Robstown 14, 3. Pecos 11, 4. Geronimo Navarro, Brownsboro 11, 6. Orangefield 9, 7. Rockport-Fulton 8, Iowa Park, Victoria St. Joseph 8, 10. Longview Spring Hill, Rio Hondo, Vernon, Quinlan Ford 7, 14. Hillsboro 6, 15. Liberty-Eylau, Gatesville, Midland Greenwood, Caddo Mills, Gilmer Carrizo Springs 5.

         97-pound class

4. Jolea Crow, Caddo Mills               205-100-235-540

         259-pound class

1. Angela Hernandez, Quinlan Ford  475-165-315-955

3. Maddison Yruegas, Caddo Mills    400-200-320-920

         Class 3A

  Team standings — 1. Edinburg Idea College Prep 28, 2. Natalia 27, 3. Leonard 10, 4. Winnie East Chambers 9, 5. West 9, 6. Cotulla, S&S Consolidated, Skidmore-Tynan, Mount Vernon, Trinity 6. 34. Lone Oak 1.

          220-pound class

5. Jessica Saulters, Lone Oak    400-240-320-960

