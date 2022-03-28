  CORPUS CHRISTI — Angela Hernandez won the 259-plus pound division to lead Quinlan Ford to a fifth-place team finish at the girls state powerlifting meet.

  Lifters from Greenville and Royse City also won medals at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association’s meet at the American Bank Center.

  Hernandez totaled 1,095 pounds for her three lifts to win the Class 4A Small Schools state title of the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association. Hernandez squatted 510 pounds, benched 225 and deadlifted 360 to win by four pounds over Faith Carthon of Van Alstyne.

  Quinlan Ford teammate Alecs Burch (270-145-285-700) was third in the 4A Small Schools’ 105-pound class. Ford finished fifth in the team standings behind Robstown, Perryton, Aubrey and Rio Hondo.

Sharon Ashby and Meredith Williams of Greenville won medals in the Class 5A Small Schools’ division. Ashby (275-120-260-655) was fourth in the 114s. Williams, a returning state qualifier, was fifth in the 123s (315-140-275-730).

  Haley Gardella of Royse City was fourth in the 259s (400-240-435-1075).

 

         Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association

                        State meet

         American Bank Center, Corpus Christi

              Class 5A Small Schools

  Team standings — 1. Edcouch-Elsa 37, 2. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 24, 3. Cleburne 17, 4. Joshua 14, 5. Elgin 13, 6. Sharyland Pioneer 11, 7. Mission Veterans Memoria 10, 8. Mercedes 10, 9. Mount Pleasant 7, 10. Roma 6, 22. Greenville 3, 26. Royse City 2.

                           

                   Squat bench deadlft total

       114-pound class

4. Sharon Ashby, Greenville             275-120-260-655

       123-pound class

5. Meredith Williams, Greenville        315-140-275-730

       181-pound class

8. Nina Holm, Royse City                  320-245-280-845

       259-pound class

4. Haley Gardella, Royse City            400-240-435-1075

Class 4A Small Schools

  Team standings — 1. Robstown 35, 2. Perryton 23, 3. Aubrey 17, 4. Rio Hondo 12, 5. Quinlan Ford 10, 6. Giddings 10, 7. Crystal City 9, 8. Rockport-Fulton 8, 9. Liberty-Eylau 7, 10. Pecos 7.

       97-pound class

7. Jolea Crow, Caddo Mills                    175-95-250-520

       105-pound class

3. Alecs Burch, Quinlan Ford                270-145-285-700

       165-pound class

10. Jasmine Reader, Quinlan Ford        320-150-300-770

       259-plus pound class

1. Angela Hernandez, Quinlan Ford        510-225-360-1095

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you