CORPUS CHRISTI — Angela Hernandez won the 259-plus pound division to lead Quinlan Ford to a fifth-place team finish at the girls state powerlifting meet.
Lifters from Greenville and Royse City also won medals at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association’s meet at the American Bank Center.
Hernandez totaled 1,095 pounds for her three lifts to win the Class 4A Small Schools state title of the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association. Hernandez squatted 510 pounds, benched 225 and deadlifted 360 to win by four pounds over Faith Carthon of Van Alstyne.
Quinlan Ford teammate Alecs Burch (270-145-285-700) was third in the 4A Small Schools’ 105-pound class. Ford finished fifth in the team standings behind Robstown, Perryton, Aubrey and Rio Hondo.
Sharon Ashby and Meredith Williams of Greenville won medals in the Class 5A Small Schools’ division. Ashby (275-120-260-655) was fourth in the 114s. Williams, a returning state qualifier, was fifth in the 123s (315-140-275-730).
Haley Gardella of Royse City was fourth in the 259s (400-240-435-1075).
Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association
State meet
American Bank Center, Corpus Christi
Class 5A Small Schools
Team standings — 1. Edcouch-Elsa 37, 2. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 24, 3. Cleburne 17, 4. Joshua 14, 5. Elgin 13, 6. Sharyland Pioneer 11, 7. Mission Veterans Memoria 10, 8. Mercedes 10, 9. Mount Pleasant 7, 10. Roma 6, 22. Greenville 3, 26. Royse City 2.
Squat bench deadlft total
114-pound class
4. Sharon Ashby, Greenville 275-120-260-655
123-pound class
5. Meredith Williams, Greenville 315-140-275-730
181-pound class
8. Nina Holm, Royse City 320-245-280-845
259-pound class
4. Haley Gardella, Royse City 400-240-435-1075
Class 4A Small Schools
Team standings — 1. Robstown 35, 2. Perryton 23, 3. Aubrey 17, 4. Rio Hondo 12, 5. Quinlan Ford 10, 6. Giddings 10, 7. Crystal City 9, 8. Rockport-Fulton 8, 9. Liberty-Eylau 7, 10. Pecos 7.
97-pound class
7. Jolea Crow, Caddo Mills 175-95-250-520
105-pound class
3. Alecs Burch, Quinlan Ford 270-145-285-700
165-pound class
10. Jasmine Reader, Quinlan Ford 320-150-300-770
259-plus pound class
1. Angela Hernandez, Quinlan Ford 510-225-360-1095
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.