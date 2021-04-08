The 51st annual Hunt County Chapter auction/banquet for Ducks Unlimited is planned for April 16 at Innovation First at 6725 W. FM 1570 off I-30 in Greenville.
Tickets are $55 for adults and $25 for Greenwings, which includes dinner and a membership to DU. Tickets are available at the law office of Willeford, Duff and Council, 2815 Lee Street in Greenville, at Dr. Norman Hall’s office at 5402 Wesley Street in Greenville or from any DU committee member.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the dinner starts at 7.
More than 40 guns, plus art work and guide trips will be among the auction items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.