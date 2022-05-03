One sport I’ve enjoyed following for a long time is drag racing.
When I was young the main man in drag racing was “Big Daddy” Don Garlits. Garlits, who is now 90, was a pioneer in the sport, developing rear-engine Top Fuel dragsters and was an early proponent of wearing fire-resistant suits. He also won 35 NHRA races in his Swamp Rat.
I was lucky enjoy to watch Garlits race at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis and interview him along with other drag racing greats Don “The Snake” Prudhomme, Kenny Bernstein, John Force and Bob Glidden.
So it was sad for me last week to watch the final races on TV at the Houston Raceway in Baytown. The track, which held the NHRA SpringNationals for the past 35 years, is closing. The 500-acre facility will be turned into an industrial business park.
Brittany Force, John’s daughter, won the Top Fuel final, with a hole-shot win over Justin Ashley. She beat Ashley on reaction time: .041 to .074.
Matt Hagan took the Funny Car final over Bobby Bode and Houston driver Erica Enders won the Pro Stock final on her home track.
With Houston Raceway closing that will leave the Texas Motorplex as the only Texas site on the NHRA schedule unless another track is built.
---
I’m always careful where I park my car next to baseball and softball fields. You have to worry about a foul ball landing on your car or in the case of Texas A&M University-Commerce a home run behind the outfield fence. I’ve seen the Lions hit some home runs that landed in the parking lot.
Thus, I felt sorry for A&M-Commerce football player Dominique Ramsey when I realized his car got hit by a foul ball during the Lions’ last home game of the regular season. Ramsey, who is from San Antonio, seemed to be a good sport about it though the ball left a small dent in the middle of his hood.
Ramsey earned NCAA Division II all-America honors with the Lions as a defensive back and kick returner. Ramsey averaged 15.6 yards per punt return during the 2021 season, returning one for a touchdown though teams often punted away from him. He also averaged 23.3 yards per kickoff return and ranked as the defense’s top tackler with 51 tackles to go with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Ramsey told me something interesting. He was called for pass interference on his very first play as a Lion. Good thing he put that mistake behind him and so did the coaches.
---
Only two track and field athletes in history have broken 10 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 20 seconds in the 200 and also jumped past eight meters in the long jump.
First Carl Lewis and now Matthew Boling.
Boling joined that very elite club recently when he ran a 9.98 in the 100 at a meet in Florida and then a 19.92 for the 200 at the Georgia Tech Invitational. He’s also leaped 8.02 meters in the long jump (26-3 1/2).
Boling’s the guy who broke the 30-year-old national high school record in the 100-meter dash by Henry Neal of Greenville. Boling clocked a 10.13 to dip under Neal’s 10.15 at the University Interscholastic League’s state track and field meet in 2019 and then ran a sizzling 44.7 anchor leg on the 4x400 relay to catch DeSoto’s anchor from about 15 meters behind.
Boling competed back then for Houston Strake Jesuit. Now he’s at the University of Georgia and has already won one NCAA individual title.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
