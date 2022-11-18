HOUSTON - The Houston Cougars forced 41 turnovers on the way to a 71-55 non-conference basketball win over Texas A&M University-Commerce in women's basketball on Tuesday night at the Fertitta Center.
Houston converted those turnovers into 34 points. The Lions forced 26 turnover but only converted them into 12 points.
Mia Deck (Frisco - Lone Star) led the Lions with 13 points, with seven at the free throw line. She also recorded three rebounds and one assist. Laila Lawrence (Clarksville) posted 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal. Asiyha Smith (Conway, Ark.) added 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Dyani Robinson (Langham Creek) totaled 10 points and five rebounds.
Off the bench, Olivia Russell (Auburn Hills, Michigan) had 11 rebounds, one point, one assist and the only block of the game.
For the Cougars, Tiara Young came off the bench to score a game-high 21 points, while Tatyana Hill added 15 points.
Houston, now 3-0 for the season, shot 28-of-76 in the game, A&M-Commerce shot 15-of-54 from the field and 23-of-32 at the line.
This is the first regular season meeting between the Lions and the Cougars, who played an exhibition game in Houston last season. Houston, which joins the Big 12 next season and is slated to make the return trip to Commerce next season.
The Lions are now 1-2 for the season, including a 96-51 win over North Texas-Dallas and a 75-72 loss to UT-Arlington.
The Lions will conclude the three-game trip around Texas on Friday in Dallas at SMU. Tip-off between the Lions and the Mustangs is set for 7 p.m.
