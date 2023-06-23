It should be hot and windy for the 12th annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament this weekend at Webb Hill Country Club.
Weather forecasts for the Wolfe City area are calling for a high of 96 degrees on Saturday and 97 on Sunday with winds at 18 and 14 mph for the two days. The chance of rain is only 6 % on Saturday and 4 % on Sunday, which is a change from some of the previous tournaments.
Some of the previous tournaments have experienced weather delays and the final round for the top golfers in the 2019 event was shortened from 18 holes to nine due to weather conditions.
This year’s tournament has a change in format with three-player teams playing in a scramble instead of two-player teams as for the previous 11 tournaments.
“It put a few more bodies in the tournament,” said Kevin Bowers, one of the tournament organizers. “Kind of changed it up. So it’s not the same ol’ same ol.’”
This year’s tournament field of 84 teams filled up in only 29 minutes, fastest ever.
First place in each flight pays $2,250, with $1,500 going for second and $1,000 for third.
Golfers in the third, fourth and fifth flights will tee off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, with the championship, first and second flights to tee off at 1:30 p.m.
The tee times will switch for Sunday with the top three flights going off first at 7 a.m.
There’s a lot of the teams going to be similar,” said Bowers. “They’ve had to pick up an extra man.”
Previous champions are on the entry list in the championship flight.
Leonard golfers Trent Borchardt and Aaron Moreland, who fired two rounds of 62 to win last year with their 36-hole total of 124, are paired this time with Daniel Lewis, who tied for second place in the first flight last year with partner Ryan Madewell.
Alan Hawkins, who won with Austin Green in 2021 with their rounds of 67 and 60, is paired this time with Green and Brandon Adams. Adams finished second last year in the first flight. Hawkins and Green finished third last year in the championship flight.
Rockwall golfer Corey Knowlton, who paired with Todd Bissenden to win in 2020 (63-62-125), will be joined by Bissenden and Michael Hood.
Julian Bowers, former Greenville Lion golf standout, will be playing in the championship flight with Jeremiah Gilbert and Buck Galbraith.
Another team to watch in the championship flight, according to Bowers, is the threesome of Matthew Watkins, Sam Jenkins and Tom Stewart. Watkins, who is from Rockwall, plays college golf at New Mexico.
A team to watch in the first flight are the three cousins Wesley Crumpton, Tyler Crumpton and Kolton Crumpton who are all three former Greenville Lions golfers.
---
Junior golfers Kavik Hudson, Rhett Miller, Colt Vela and Zane Hudson set the tone on Thursday when they won the Little Monsters nine-hole tournament with an outstanding 10-under-par score of 26 at Webb Hill. Their round included two eagles, six birdies and one par.
Second place at 32 went to Cohen, Breckham, Boone and Duncan.
Raylin, Dawson, Fisher, Rylie and Hunter carded a 34 for third place.
---
Proceeds from the tournament benefits local charities.
“We will have donated over a half million dollars (by) this year,” said Brandon Adams, one of the tournament organizers who also designed the tournament logo. “Crazy to think.”
---
The last few tournaments have all been held at Webb Hill though the tournament was once played with one round at Wright Park Municipal and the other at The Oaks Country Club, both in Greenville.
---
The tournament is named for former Greenville Lions athlete and coach Craig “Monster” Bowers, who died in a snow skiing accident in 2012. He was also an assistant principal at Royse City High School.
Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament
Previous championship flight winners
2022 — Trent Borchardt-Aaron Moreland 62-62-124
2021 — Alan Hawkins-Austin Green 67-60-127
2020 — Todd Bissenden-Corey Knowlton 63-62-125
2019 — Scott Coffman-Todd Mayfield *61-29-90
2018 — Brady Jones-Justin Bates 61-60-121
2017 — Clint Avara-Brian Norman 63-60-123
2016 — Neal Ajubita-Bill Allcorn 58-58-116
2015 — Brady Jones-Justin Bates 57-58-115
2014 — Colton Williams-Jeremy Frye 57-58-115
2013 — Brian Rowell-Michael Meyer 60-56-116
2012 — Billy Blankenship-Eric Kelley 59-61-120
*Final round shortened to nine holes
