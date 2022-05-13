HEWITT, Texas — Ryan Holt and Kenzie Gladden won events to lead Greenville Christian at the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Class A state track and field championships.
Holt won the boys shot put with a heave of 39 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
Gladden took the girls triple jump with a leap of 32-0.
Colton Smith was third in both the 100-meter dash (11.39) and 110-meter hurdles (17.67) and was sixth in the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches.
The Eagles’ 4x400-meter relay team of Noah Holton, Dalton Hogue, Cade Goodwin and Nathan Johnson was third at 3:54.43.
Noah Holt was also third in the boys long jump (18-8 1/2).
The Greenville Christian girls 4x100-meter relay was fourth in 57.42.
TAPPS Class A
State Track and Field Championships
Waco Midway Panther Stadium
BOYS DIVISION
Greenville Christian results
Team standings — 1. Brazosport Christian 125, 2. Living Rock 91, 3. Vicory Baptist 81, 4. First Baptist 60 5. Cornerstone Christian 56, 6. Fredricksburg Heritage 51, 7. Greenville Christian, Prestonwood Christian 50, 9. Longview St. Mary’s 30, 10. Waxahachie Prep, Eagle Christian 25.
100-meter dash — 3. Colton Smith, 11.39.
110-meter hurdles — 3. Colton Smith, 17.67.
4x400-meter relay — 3. Greenville Christian (Noah Holt, Dalton Hogue, Cade Goodwin, Nathan Johnson), 3:54.43.
Shot put — 1. Ryan Holt, 39-7 1/2.
High jump — 6. Colton Smith, 5-4.
Long jump — 3. Noah Holt, 18-8 1/2.
Triple jump — 6. Noah Holt, 37-10.
GIRLS DIVISION
Greenville Christian results
Team standings — 1. Fredricksburg Heritage 124, 2. Brazosport Christian 103, 3. Victory Baptist 64, 4. Conroe Lifestyle Christian 48, 5. Cornerstone Christian 46, 6. Cornerstone Christian 42, 7. First Baptist 39, 8. Greenville Christian 36, 9. Living Rock 33, 10. Dallas Fairhill 25.
1600-meter run — 6. Eve Murrey, 6:50.65.
4x100-meter relay — 4. Greenville Christian (Kinleigh Crawford, Maggie Feezel, McKenna Sullivan, Kenzie Gladden), 57.42.
4x400-meter relay — 6. Greenville Christian (Claire Sundeen, Kaylee Hedges, Bellamy Fuller, McKenna Sullivan), 5:18.88.
Triple jump — 1. Kenzie Gladden, 32-0.
