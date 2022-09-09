The Greenville Lady Lions prepped for their District 13-5A volleyball opener with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 over Hunt County neighbor Quinlan Ford on Tuesday at home.
The Lady Lions, now 14-10-2 for the season, will open district play on Friday at McKinney North.
Quinlan Ford, which dropped to 7-10, is scheduled to play its final non-district match at home against Terrell on Friday before opening District 14-4A play on Tuesday at Sunnyvale.
“Both teams played very well,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “They (the Lady Panthers) surprised me with how scrappy they were. Our girls stepped up. They did what they had to do.”
Ford coach Ashley King praised the play of the Lady Panthers.
“They fought hard and my defense gave 110 percent,” said King. “Collectively, we are getting better each and every game and are ready for district.”
Ford played tough on defense as Jaden Smith led the way with 17 digs and Alecs Burch recorded 16 digs.
Leslie Torres led Ford at the net with 10 kills and two blocks.
Allie Johnson and Jillian Dracos had some big kills for the Lady Lions in the first game. The Lady Lions broke a 19-19 tie led by the serving of freshman Jaxey Walker, who served an ace before serving out the game.
Ashlee Robison and Jaxey Walker served for some aces in the second game as Jaxey Walker and Dracos landed some key kills.
Burch served for an ace in the second game to pull Ford to within 23-18. Brooke Roby put away a kill and Jade Smith served for a point to cut bring Ford to within 24-21 before Greenville won a long rally on game point.
Greenville led by scores of 10-5, 14-8, 17-10 and 19-12 in the third set as Jaxey Walker served out the match.
---
The Cumby Lady Trojans placed fourth in the recent Labor Day Smash tournament hosted by Cumby and Commerce.
Cumby beat DeKalb (25-17, 25-17), Leonard (25-17, 25-21) and Commerce (25-22, 25-9) and lost to Paris Chusm twice and to Blue Ridge.
---
Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy beat Ector 25-13, 25-20, 26-24 in a recent match.
Hannah Sergent led PTAA to the win in the first set with her serving.
Joy Ramos produced two key blocks for PTAA in the second set.
Yenifer Rodriguez, Sergent and Isabel Olguin were the Lady Panthers’ top servers in the third set.
---
The Commerce Lady Tigers won their last non-district match, 23-25, 25-14, 13-25, 28-26, 15-10 over Bonham.
Chelsey Chavez set for 20 assists and recorded 11 digs for Commerce. Jordyn Dowdy had 15 digs. Jaida Harris managed 10 kills, 22 digs and six blocks. McClaine Clark produced 15 digs. Raley Draughn set for 18 assists and had six kills and eight digs. Mattie Putman put away 12 kills and had 25 digs. Keke Reynolds put away 14 kills and Ana Sorrels added four digs.
Commerce, now 8-14 for the season, is to open District 12-3A play at Lone Oak on Friday.
