       High school football scores

                   Finals

Greenville Lions 34, Henderson 18

Greenville Christian 59, Dallas Fairhill 6

Rockwall 59, Denton Braswell 40

Rockwall-Heath 72, Lewisville 52

Royse City 55, Frisco Centennial 38

Frisco Wakeland 38, Sulphur Springs 10

Whitehouse 31, Forney 15

Caddo Mills 50, Aubrey 28

Community 42, Bridgeport 13

Bells 42, Leonard 14

Blue Ridge 38, S&S Consolidated 15

Rivercrest 42, Wolfe City 14

North Forney 34, Frisco Lone Star 31

Ennis 52, Red Oak 21

Corsicana 38, The Colony 21

Commerce 43, Bonham 0

Mount Vernon 53, Emory Rains 35

McKinney CHANT 22, Campbell 13

Celeste at Alba-Golden: rescheduled for Nov. 2

Off: Quinlan Ford, Lone Oak, Boles, Cumby, Fannindel.

Tags

Recommended for you