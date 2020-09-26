High school football scores
Finals
Greenville Lions 34, Henderson 18
Greenville Christian 59, Dallas Fairhill 6
Rockwall 59, Denton Braswell 40
Rockwall-Heath 72, Lewisville 52
Royse City 55, Frisco Centennial 38
Frisco Wakeland 38, Sulphur Springs 10
Whitehouse 31, Forney 15
Caddo Mills 50, Aubrey 28
Community 42, Bridgeport 13
Bells 42, Leonard 14
Blue Ridge 38, S&S Consolidated 15
Rivercrest 42, Wolfe City 14
North Forney 34, Frisco Lone Star 31
Ennis 52, Red Oak 21
Corsicana 38, The Colony 21
Commerce 43, Bonham 0
Mount Vernon 53, Emory Rains 35
McKinney CHANT 22, Campbell 13
Celeste at Alba-Golden: rescheduled for Nov. 2
Off: Quinlan Ford, Lone Oak, Boles, Cumby, Fannindel.
