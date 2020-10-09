      High school football

    Friday night final scores

Greenville 34, Mount Pleasant 14

Rockwall-Heath 38, McKinney Boyd 0

Ennis 38, Waxahachie 0

Whitehouse 33, Corsicana 14

North Forney 49, Brewer 37

Caddo Mills 44, Sunnyvale 38

Quinlan Ford 45, Farmersville 7

Whitewright 36, Lone Oak 7

Fannindel 66, Greenville Christian 36

Como-Pickton 20, Wolfe City 7

Celeste 20, Honey Grove 8

Lindale 34, Henderson 7

Paris 50, Carrollton Ranchview 0

Texas High 49, Forney 10

Bullard 41, Canton 24

Emory Rains 55, Howe 10

    Thursday night score

Rockwall 44, Southlake Carroll 42

    Cancelled:

Royse City at Wylie East

Commerce at Pottsboro

Tags

Recommended for you