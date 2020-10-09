High school football
Friday night final scores
Greenville 34, Mount Pleasant 14
Rockwall-Heath 38, McKinney Boyd 0
Ennis 38, Waxahachie 0
Whitehouse 33, Corsicana 14
North Forney 49, Brewer 37
Caddo Mills 44, Sunnyvale 38
Quinlan Ford 45, Farmersville 7
Whitewright 36, Lone Oak 7
Fannindel 66, Greenville Christian 36
Como-Pickton 20, Wolfe City 7
Celeste 20, Honey Grove 8
Lindale 34, Henderson 7
Paris 50, Carrollton Ranchview 0
Texas High 49, Forney 10
Bullard 41, Canton 24
Emory Rains 55, Howe 10
Thursday night score
Rockwall 44, Southlake Carroll 42
Cancelled:
Royse City at Wylie East
Commerce at Pottsboro
