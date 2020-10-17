    High school football

      Friday night scores

Caddo Mills 70, Farmersville 14

Royse City 41, Corsicana 28

Highland Park 46, Rockwall 18

Commerce 49, Howe 0

Bells 55, Lone Oak 13

Como-Pickton 17, Celeste 7

James Bowie 22, Boles 18

Maud 38, Cumby 14

Fruitvale 52, Campbell 25

Cedar Hill 27, Aledo 17

Lancaster 82, Newman Smith 6

North Forney 61, Forney 21

Paris 32, Terrell 10

Winnsboro 53, Emory Rains 38

Mineola 57, Pottsboro 49

Rivercrest 35, Alba-Golden 20

Cooper 47, Honey Grove 14

Detroit 10, Clarksville 0

Union Hill 46, Leverett’s Chapel 30

     Postponed or canceled:

Greenville at Ennis

Quinlan Ford at Wills Point

    Open:

Wolfe City

Fannindel

Tags

Recommended for you