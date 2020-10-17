High school football
Friday night scores
Caddo Mills 70, Farmersville 14
Royse City 41, Corsicana 28
Highland Park 46, Rockwall 18
Commerce 49, Howe 0
Bells 55, Lone Oak 13
Como-Pickton 17, Celeste 7
James Bowie 22, Boles 18
Maud 38, Cumby 14
Fruitvale 52, Campbell 25
Cedar Hill 27, Aledo 17
Lancaster 82, Newman Smith 6
North Forney 61, Forney 21
Paris 32, Terrell 10
Winnsboro 53, Emory Rains 38
Mineola 57, Pottsboro 49
Rivercrest 35, Alba-Golden 20
Cooper 47, Honey Grove 14
Detroit 10, Clarksville 0
Union Hill 46, Leverett’s Chapel 30
Postponed or canceled:
Greenville at Ennis
Quinlan Ford at Wills Point
Open:
Wolfe City
Fannindel
