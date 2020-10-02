Greenville Lions

Greenville Lions

High school football

Friday night final scores

Frisco Liberty 39, Greenville 20

Whitehouse 22, Royse City 20

Rockwall 60, Dallas Jesuit 38

Southlake Carroll 72, Rockwall-Heath 57

Lucas Lovejoy 48, Sulphur Springs 13

Mount Pleasant 24, Sherman 7

Aledo 34, Frisco Lone Star 32

Quinlan Ford 67, Dallas Roosevelt 18

S&S Consolidated 41, Lone Oak 19

Mount Vernon 45, Commerce 20

Rivercrest 31, Celeste 20

Wolfe City 13, Honey Grove 6

