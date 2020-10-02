High school football
Friday night final scores
Frisco Liberty 39, Greenville 20
Whitehouse 22, Royse City 20
Rockwall 60, Dallas Jesuit 38
Southlake Carroll 72, Rockwall-Heath 57
Lucas Lovejoy 48, Sulphur Springs 13
Mount Pleasant 24, Sherman 7
Aledo 34, Frisco Lone Star 32
Quinlan Ford 67, Dallas Roosevelt 18
S&S Consolidated 41, Lone Oak 19
Mount Vernon 45, Commerce 20
Rivercrest 31, Celeste 20
Wolfe City 13, Honey Grove 6
