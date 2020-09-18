High school football scores
Friday’s results
Cooper 32, Celeste 9. Cooper wins the District 6-2A-I opener to go 2-1 for the season. Celeste drops to 1-2. Celeste scored on a field goal and a 7-yard run by Jawonte Stephens.
Saint Jo 54, Campbell 6: Saint Jo improves to 3-0 for the six-man season. Campbell is now 0-4.
Edgewood 41, Lone Oak 6. Edgewood improves to 2-2 for the season and Lone Oak drops to 1-3.
Other finals
Paris 28, Midlothian Heritage 14
Ferris 17, Farmersville 10
Holliday 34, Bells 21
Gunter 30, Pilot Point 14
Aubrey 49, Terrell 20
Callisburg 15, Honey Grove 14
Prairiland 51, Clarksville 21
Whitewright 35, Redwater 14
Athens 62, Wills Point 21
Gilmer 56, Lindale 49
Canceled games
Caddo Mills at Life Waxahachie
Tom Bean at Boles
Cumby vs. DasCHE
