Royse City rolled out to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter and then cruised to a 60-30 District 13-5A girls basketball victory over the host Greenville Lady Lions on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed only briefly at 2-0 and then went on a an 18-1 run as they improved to 7-4 in district play and 14-11 overall. Greenville dropped to 5-15 overall and 1-9 in district action.
“We got out to a fast start, which we try to do,” said Royse City coach Dallas Bookout. “Pressure defense.”
“We had another slow start,” said Lady Lions coach Erica Delley. “We’ve got to get better coming out the gate.”
Sophomore guard Kayla Kimbrough pumped in 15 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs and all starters. Kyla McMinn was next with 13 points. Sidney Mullen and Nicole Weaver both tossed in eight points.
“Kimbrough played well off the bench for us,” said Bookout. “Everybody contributed. The kind of win you like to get.”
Maci Williams shot in seven points to lead the Lady Lions, while Cierra Baysinger and Kacie Venters both added six points. Venters hit two 3-pointers and Williams hit one.
Both teams are scheduled to compete again in district play on Friday with Crandall at Royse City and the Lady Lions at Mesquite Poteet.
“That’s really like a third-place game,” Bookout said of Royse City’s game against Crandall.
District 13-5A girls
Royse City 18 11 13 18 —60
Greenville 3 11 8 8 —30
RC: Kayla Kimbrough 15, Taylea West 3, Sidney Mullen 8, McKenna Anderson 7, Alexia Lohman 2, Shelby Aldridge 3, Kyla McMinn 13, Nicole Weaver 8, Destiny Alexander 1.
G: Cierra Baysinger 6, Evelyn Garcia 4, Logan Venters 1, Brooke Hutchings 1, Kierra Baysinger 3, Maci Williams 7, Caroline Bowers 2, Kacie Venters 6.
Records: RC 14-11, 7-4; G 5-15, 1-9.
Next games: Crandall at Royse City, Friday; Greenville at Mesquite Poteet, Friday.
Junior varsity girls 2
Royse City 12 16 11 9 —48
Greenville 2 9 0 9 —20
RC: Neighbors 16, Barraza 13.
G: Amyiah Clark 16.
Junior varsity girls 1
Royse City 14 7 15 9 —45
Greenville 6 8 5 8 —27
RC: King 13, Roberts 9, Merriman 7.
G: Murray 12, Venters 5, McFrazier 5.
Bland (girls) 44,
Sam Rayburn 34
MERIT — The Bland Lady Tigers limited Sam Rayburn to single digits in three of the four quarters during a 44-34 District 14-2A victory on Tuesday.
Bland upped its season record to 17-1 and district mark to 9-1.
Connie Hughes led Bland with 19 points and five rebounds.
Azia Lopez scored 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
Monica Alonso was next with nine points and May’C Lahvic pulled down five rebounds.
Bland led 23-21 at halftime but outscored Sam Rayburn 21-13 in the second half to claim the victory.
Bland is scheduled to play next on Tuesday at Wolfe City in another district game.
District 14-2A girls
Sam Rayburn 6 15 7 6 —34
Bland 15 8 9 12 —44
B: Connie Hughes 19, Aziah Lopez 10, Monica Alonso 9, May’C Lahvic 4, Yadira Elias 2.
Records: B 17-1, 9-1.
Next game: Bland at Wolfe City, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
