Mesquite girls 50,
Greenville 36
Mesquite outscored Greenville in a non-district home game for the Lady Lions.
Jene Samuels, a 5-10 senior, led 3-0 Mesquite and all scorers with 22 points.
Aaniyah Venters topped the Lady Lions with 13 points, while Kierra Baysinger scored 8 and Kacie Venters added 6. Cierra Baysinger led Greenville in rebounds with nine and Caroline Bowers pulled down four rebounds. Bowers and Cierra Baysinger both handed out three assists.
The Lady Lions, who are now 0-3 for the season, are scheduled to play again on Tuesday at Caddo Mills.
Yantis 88,
Greenville PTAA 51
Nikolas Johnson fired in 36 points to lead Yantis over Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy.
Deven Lutz shot in 18, Alex Lopez 11 and Brant Harville 10 to lead the victorious Owls.
Ethan Deman led PTAA with 11 points, Ryan Rice scored 9, Logan Green 7 and Logan Cordes and Wilbert Wright both scored 6.
“Tonight’s game was a learning experience for our young team,” said PTAA coach Marcus Smith. “We only have two returners from last year’s team. We played hard and never quit playing.”
Yantis girls 33,
Greenville PTAA 27
Yantis outcored Greenville Pioneer Techology & Arts Academy 6-0 in overtime to claim a girls basketball win.
Joy Ramos scored 9 points to lead PTAA while Joanna Gaspar scored 6 and Kalajha Smith added 5.
Hurley led the victors with 16 points.
Royse City girls 56,
Joshua 29
BURLESON — The Royse City Lady Bulldogs went 4-1 in the Lady Spartan Classic basketball tournament to win the silver bracket.
They beat Joshua 56-29, Mansfield 42-28, Waxahachie 50, 47 and North Crowley 41-29. They lost 60-49 to Liberty Christian.
Kayla Kimbrough led Royse City in the tournament with an average of 11.8 points per game. Nicole Weaver averaged 10.0 points and Shelby Aldridge averaged 9.0 points and 2.0 assists. Destiny Alexander led the Royse City rebounders at 7.8 per game and Weaver averaged 5.6.
Bland girls 61,
Community 38
NEVADA — The Bland Lady Tigers opened their basketball season with a victory over Community.
Connie Hughes led Bland with 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Taylea West fired in 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Aziah Lopez added 7 points and Yadira Elias tossed 6 points and recorded four assists and five steals.
Royse City 51,
McKinney North 48
Royse City outscored McKinney North 11-8 in overtime to claim a 51-48 win in the Bulldogs’ season opener.
Chase Ferguson tossed in 15 points to lead Royse City, which also collected 10 from Sammy Thompson and 9 from Dylan Bookout.
Shane Paelko led McKinney North with 11 points and Ohi Erms added 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.