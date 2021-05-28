NEW ORLEANS, La. — Texas A&M University-Commerce high jump star Ushan Perera won South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year honors to lead 29 Lions on All-South Central Region teams, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Assocation (USTFCCCA) ahead of this week’s NCAA Division II National Championships.
Perera, a freshman from Mahabage, Sri Lanka, set Sri Lankan and South Asian records with a high jump clearance of 2.30 meters (7-6 ½) at the Lone Star Conference Championships, which moves him to second in Division II history and third in all collegiate ranks this year. Entering the national championships, his clearance ranks seventh in the world this season.
He was also the USTFCCCA’s National and South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year in the indoor season and won the Oscar Strahan Award for Outstanding Male Field Athlete in the Lone star Conference. He is the second Lion to win USTFCCCA South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year in the outdoor season, joining Josh Boateng in 2019.
The Lions had 18 men and 11 women on the all-region lists, with three men and three women earning all-region honors in multiple events.
J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) is all-region in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay. He takes top six national marks in all of those events to the national meet.
Delan Edwin (St. Lucia) is all-region in both the 100 meters and 4x100 relay and Jordan Hollis (Lancaster) is all-region in both the 400 dash and the 4x400 relay.
For the women, Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) took home three all-region honors in the pole vault, 400 hurdles and the 4x400 relay. Svaerd will compete at nationals in the hurdles and the relay. Danielle Nicholson (McKinney North) is a double honoree in the 400 dash and the 4x400 relay and Hailey Wanoreck (Hamshire-Fannett) is a double honoree in the hammer throw and discus throw.
The top five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-3 ranked relay team.
MEN’S ALL-REGION
Ryan Amador, Discus
Dorian Andrews, 110-meter hurdles
Josh Boateng, Discus
Delan Edwin, 100-meter dash, 4x100-meter relay
Micky Ferdinand, high jump
Dakari Hill, 4x400-meter relay
Jordan Hollis, 400-meter dash, 4x400-meter relay
Gage Marshall, 4x400-meter relay
Andre Norman, 4x100-meter relay
Ushan Perera, high jump
Nicodemus Rotich, steeplechase
J.T. Smith, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 4x100-meter relay
Conner Stockerl, 4x400-meter relay
Malcolm Woods, 4x100-meter relay
WOMEN’S ALL-REGION
Atiana Alexander, 4x400-meter relay
Danielle Nicholson, 400-meter run, 4x400-meter relay
Candesha Scott, javelin
Tamara Susa, javelin
Minna Svaerd, pole vault, 400-meter hurdles, 4x400-meter relay
Hailey Wanoreck, hammer throw, discus
Dejanee Washington, 4x400-meter relay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.