Are you a senior from a local high school in a spring sport whose season ended prematurely because of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Or are you a parent of a senior?
The Herald-Banner would like to profile seniors from spring sports from the following schools: Greenville, Greenville Christian, Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts, Royse City, Quinlan Ford, Caddo Mills, Commerce, Lone Oak, Boles, Bland, Campbell, Celeste, Cumby, Fannindel and Wolfe City.
But we need your help. We need the senior to complete a short questionnaire and then send the completed answers and a high quality/high resolution photo to ghbsports@hotmail.com
We plan to feature the senior spotlights in the Herald-Banner’s print editions and online.
Here’s the questions:
Name:
School:
Sport(s) you play:
Favorite high school sports memory?
Plans after high school?
Favorite pro teams?
Favorite college teams?
Favorite professional athlete?
Favorite TV show?
Favorite movie?
Favorite foods?
Who is your role model?
What coach(es) have had the most impact on your and why?
Remember, please also include a high quality/high resolution photo with your completed answers.
You can send them to ghbsports@hotmail.com
