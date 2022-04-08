TUSCON, Ariz. — Sophie-Charlott Hempel and Inma Ortiz Prieto led the No. 20 Texas A&M-Commerce Lions to second place behind West Texas A&M at the WT Desert Invitational women’s golf tournament.
“I am proud of the way we played today,” said Lions coach Lise Malherbe. “We just got outplayed by West Texas A&M. “We have a lot of positives we can take into conference. Time to rest a little and do some work for the postseason”
Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) shot a 75 on Tuesday to total a score of 151 (76-75) and finished in a tie for eighth place along with Prieto (Huelva, Spain), who shot a 75 on Monday and 76 on Tuesday.
The Lions shot a team score of 304 on both days to finish with a score of 608, nine strokes better than the third place team, Biola of California. West Texas A&M won the tournament with a score of 590 (303-287).
Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) tied for 20th place with 155 (75-80), Michelle Becker (San Antonio Reagan) tied for 23rd place with matching scores of 78 on both days and Karlee Nichols (San Antonio Smithson Valley) tied for 29th place with a 158 (83-75).
Academy of Art’s Anahi Servin won the tournament with a score of 142 (69-73), two strokes better than Biola’s Lauren Lee in the 96-golfer and 18-team tournament.
The Lions’ next scheduled tournament is the Lone Star Conference championships on April 20-23 at the Squaw Valley Golf Club in Glen Rose. The Lions finished second to Dallas Baptist at last year’s tourney.
