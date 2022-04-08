Dolores Ann Harbuck Smith passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022. She was born in Greenville on Aug. 4, 1936 to Lucian Wade and Evelyn Morrow Harbuck. A memorial service will be held at the chapel of Coker-Mathews Funeral Home on Saturday at 2 p.m., with Rev. Phillip Dukes and Rev. John Shasteen …