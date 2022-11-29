The TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl football game returns to Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium in Commerce on Saturday.
Kilgore College will face Butler College of El Dorado, Kansas at 1 p.m.
Kilgore College finished the regular season with an 8-3 record. Kilgore won the Southwest Junior College Football Conference championship in Roswell, New Mexico, defeating New Mexico Military Institute, 39-12.
Two quarterbacks have taken turns operating the Kilgore offense, which is averaging 361 yards and 36 points per game. La’Ravien Elia is 53-of-117 passing for 836 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. Judah Holtzclaw is 45-of-83 for 763 yards, six TDs and five interceptions.
Donerio Davenport, a 6-1, 205-pound sophomore from Mansfield, leads the Rangers’ rushers with 1,052 yards and 17 TDs on 176 carries. He’s averaging 6.0 yards per carry and 95.6 yards per game.
Willie McCoy is Kilgore’s top receiver with 33 catches for 635 yards and four TDs.
Caleb Johnson, a freshman from Greenville, has caught two passes for 29 yards and rushed for 38 yards on four carries. Johnson has also returned five punts for 78 yards and one kickoff for 11 yards.
Head coach Willie Gooden, who leads the Rangers, is in his fourth season at Kilgore College.
Butler Community College finished the regular season with a 7-4 record, placing third in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.
Butler is averaging 386 yards and 35 points per game.
Running back Azhuan Dingle, a 6-1, 225-pound sophomore from Bayonne, New Jersey, leads the Butler offense, rushing for 1,030 yards and 17 TDs. Dingle ran for 245 yards and four TDs in the Grizzlies’ 40-9 win over Ellsworth Iowa on Nov. 12. Dingle’s averaging 6.0 yards per carry and 93.6 yards per game.
Butler quarterback Jake Wolff, a 6-2, 208-pound freshman from Allen, is 130-of-228 passing for 1,718 yards, 13 TDs and five interceptions.
Butler’s top receivers are A.J. King (53-816, 8 TDs), Jeremiah Payton (28-381, 1 TD) and Jaelon Travis (26-257, 3 TDs).
Brice Vignery is in his first season as the head coach of the Grizzlies but has been with the program for 13 seasons.
Tyler Junior College won last year’s bowl game, 28-7 over Coffeyville of Kansas.
The Bowl game is an activity of the the Communities Helping Americans Mature, Progress and Succeed program. CHAMPS is a part of America’s Drug Free Productions, Inc. a 501c3 organization. The mission of ADFP is to provide educational information on the dangers of the abuse of alcohol, illicit drugs, bullying and teen suicide for the youth of America.
TIPS stands for The Interlocal Purchasing System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.