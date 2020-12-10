Marcus Hawkins dunked for the go-ahead basket and then sank four free throws in the final 25.56 seconds as Greenville beat Tyler 71-62 in the Lions’ home opener on Tuesday.
Hawkins fired in 27 points and pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds for the host Lions, who improved to 1-3 for the season.
Antwon Anderson also shot in 24 points for Greenville, which led for most of the contest.
Ashad Walker shot in 19 points and Kyron Key added 10 for Tyler, which dropped to 3-4 for the season.
Greenville coach Chris Williams said he emphasized winning at home to the Lions before the game.
“That’s what I talked to them about, taking care of home and they responded well,” he said. “We were off to an 0-3 start but we were getting better and better.”
Williams said he was proud of the Lions for this win and that they were disciplined on defense.
Greenville opened up an 11-0 lead to start the game. Tyler closed to within 14-12 by the end of the first quarter.
The visiting Lions got up 21-16 midway through the second period before the home Lions went on a 10-0 run as Anderson scored on a couple of layups and hit a free throw and Hawkins scored off an offensive rebound.
Greenville got as far ahead as seven points in the third quarter but Tyler kept it close up until the final two minutes. Hawkins’ dunk broke a 58-58 tie. He suffered a leg cramp that needed treatment on the sidelines. Hawkins re-entered the game and scored six of the Lions’ final eight points.
Greenville will be back at home on Saturday against South Garland for three games, starting with the freshmen at 11 a.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity.
Varsity boys
Tyler 12 18 18 14 —62
Greenville 14 21 16 20 —71
T: Jerome Jones 6, Christopher Clark 5, Ashad Walker 19, Malik Ray 5, Darrell Warren 3, Shakavon Brooks 2, Jeremiah Tatum 2, Montrel Wade 6, TaCorey Gilliam 4, Kyron Key 10.
G: Andrew Dean 3, Nixon 2, Antwon Anderson 24, Marcus Hawkins 27, Braelan Brown 6, DeKorian Givens 2, Da’Shawn Jimmerson 3, Joel Luna 2, Kayden Edwards 2.
Records: G 1-3, T 3-4.
Next game: South Garland at Greenville, 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Junior varsity boys
Tyler 7 14 12 19 —52
Greenville 9 11 8 13 —41
T: Thompson 15, Bell 11, Shackelford 10.
G: Gray 14, Waller 7, Williams 6.
Tom Bean (girls) 57
Bland 52
MERIT — Tom Bean handed the Bland Lady Tigers their first loss of the season, 57-52 on Tuesday in the District 14-2A opener.
Connie Hughes led Bland with 31 points and eight rebounds. Monica Alonso pitched in 14 points and produced four steals. May’C Lahvic pulled down five rebounds.
Tom Bean led for much of the game, including 13-8 after one quarter and 29-21 at halftime.
Bland is scheduled to play again on Tuesday at Celeste.
District 14-2A girls
Tom Bean 13 16 12 16 —57
Bland 8 13 15 16 —52
B: Connie Hughes 31, Monica Alonso 14, May’C Lahvic 5, Yadira Elias 2.
Record: B 5-1, 0-1.
