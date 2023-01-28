Greenville senior Micah Simpson, who ran and passed for more than 2,000 yards, shared the utility player of the year award in District 7-5A-II.
Simpson shared the award with Jaszon Lavender of Lucas Lovejoy. Simpson rushed for 1,472 yards and 21 touchdowns on 177 carries, completed 39 of 71 passes for 555 yards and five TDs and also caught eight passes for 115 yards and one TD. The versatile Simpson also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.
Two Lions earned first-team honors on defense: junior defensive end Khaleel Parker and junior linebacker Jonathan Sampson.
Greenville senior wide receiver JaQualyn Davis earned second-team honors on offense. He caught 17 passes for 286 yards and four TDs.
Melissa’s district champion Cardinals earned most of the top honors.
All-District 7-5A-II
Football Team
Most valuable players — Samuel Omosigho, Crandall, Sr.; Jacob Fields, Melissa, Sr.
Offensive player of the year — Trever Ham, Melissa, Jr.
Defensive player of the year — *Caleb Otlewski, Melissa, Sr.
Offensive newcomers of the year — Kyson Lusane, Denison, Jr.; Daylon McCutcheon, Lucas Lovejoy, So.
Defensive newcomer of the year — Jackson Ford, Melissa, Jr.
Offensive lineman of the year — Trevor Goosby, Melissa, Sr.
Defensive lineman of the year — Nigel Smith, Melissa, Jr.
Utility players of the year — Micah Simpson, Greenville, Sr.; Jaszon Lavender, Lucas Lovejoy, Sr.
Coaching staffs of the year — Melissa, Terrell.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB *Luke Moffitt Crandall
RB Chase Bingmon Terrell
RB Christopher Abron Crandall
RB Mat Maynard Lucas Lovejoy
FB Terry Davis Terrell
WR Josh Smith Crandall
WR Parker Livingston Lucas Lovejoy
WR Kyle Parker Lucas Lovejoy
WR Jayvon Smith Melissa
WR Karson Maynard Melissa
WR Daivon Hall Mesquite Poteet
TE Preston Kilgore Terrell
C Kanyon Ives Denison
C Kylon Holmes Terrell
G Will Frye Lucas Lovejoy
G Brandon Ward Melissa
G Owen Hollenback Melissa
T Noah Gardner Lucas Lovejoy
T Josh Mwankpa Terrell
PK Caden Carlock Lucas Lovejoy
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DT Kahleel Parker Greenville
DT Nick Perez Lucas Lovejoy
DT Connor Vidmar Melissa
DE Aidan Ross Crandall
DE Lance Riley Melissa
DE Jeremiah Booker Mesquite Poteet
DE Preston Kilgore Terrell
LB Zach Booner Lucas Lovejoy
LB Chase Bogel Lucas Lovejoy
LB Jai Turner Crandall
LB Jonathan Sampson Greenville
LB Bennett Slaughter Lucas Lovejoy
LB Jayson Cave Melissa
CB Kendrick Jones Crandall
CB Marquel Hambric Terrell
S Kase Mumphrey Crandall
S Josh Nicholas Melissa
S Kanye Nix Terrell
P Brandon Perez Crandall
P Colton Brunke Terrell
*Unanimous selection
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Josh Kurtenbach Denison
QB Braydon Hagle Lucas Lovejoy
RB Andrew Anderson Crandall
RB Nate Adejokun Melissa
FB Aaron Schafer Denison
FB Kamren Williams Mesquite Poteet
WR Deondre Bowman Crandall
WR Ty Kirkbride Denison
WR JaQualyn Davis Greenville
WR Lincoln Dunn Melissa
WR Jacob Kusano Melissa
WR Azaan Stoughtenborough Princeton
WR Cameron Cooper Mesquite Poteet
TE Gunnar Wilson Melissa
C Luke Demel Melissa
C Sam Reynolds Lucas Lovejoy
G. Bret Lanman Lucas Lovejoy
G Carlos Salinas Terrell
G Isais Vasquez Crandall
G Alixzandur Brown Mesquite Poteet
T Tra’Vyon Young Crandall
T Jake Brown Melissa
T Jacob Speer Princeton
T Christian Simmons Princeton
PK Carlos Aidana Mesquite Poteet
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DT Hearsey McCrady Terrell
DT Kelsey Hunter Crandall
DE Hudson West Crandall
DE Zay Norvell Princeton
DE Pat Smith Mesquite Poteet
DE Keiundre Johnson Terrell
DT West Wilson Lucas Lovejoy
LB Alex Secreto Melissa
LB Jakobi Dehorney Denison
LB Braden Bryant Crandall
LB Dalton Wittmer Melissa
CB Corey Roberts Denison
CB Roddy Mapps Lucas Lovejoy
S Aaren Marshall Lucas Lovejoy
S Kenyan Kelly Denison
S Jeremyu Turnage Mesquite Poteet
CB Jake Potucek Melissa
P Ryder Pool Denison
P Aiden Pintor Melissa
P Kevin Grandos Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.