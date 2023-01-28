  Greenville senior Micah Simpson, who ran and passed for more than 2,000 yards, shared the utility player of the year award in District 7-5A-II.

  Simpson shared the award with Jaszon Lavender of Lucas Lovejoy. Simpson rushed for 1,472 yards and 21 touchdowns on 177 carries, completed 39 of 71 passes for 555 yards and five TDs and also caught eight passes for 115 yards and one TD. The versatile Simpson also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

  Two Lions earned first-team honors on defense: junior defensive end Khaleel Parker and junior linebacker Jonathan Sampson.

  Greenville senior wide receiver JaQualyn Davis earned second-team honors on offense. He caught 17 passes for 286 yards and four TDs.

  Melissa’s district champion Cardinals earned most of the top honors. 

  

       All-District 7-5A-II 

        Football Team

  Most valuable players — Samuel Omosigho, Crandall, Sr.; Jacob Fields, Melissa, Sr.

  Offensive player of the year — Trever Ham, Melissa, Jr.

  Defensive player of the year — *Caleb Otlewski, Melissa, Sr.

  Offensive newcomers of the year — Kyson Lusane, Denison, Jr.; Daylon McCutcheon, Lucas Lovejoy, So.

  Defensive newcomer of the year — Jackson Ford, Melissa, Jr.

  Offensive lineman of the year — Trevor Goosby, Melissa, Sr.

  Defensive lineman of the year — Nigel Smith, Melissa, Jr.

  Utility players of the year — Micah Simpson, Greenville, Sr.; Jaszon Lavender, Lucas Lovejoy, Sr.

  Coaching staffs of the year — Melissa, Terrell.

     

       FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB  *Luke Moffitt                    Crandall

RB  Chase Bingmon                 Terrell

RB  Christopher Abron             Crandall

RB  Mat Maynard                     Lucas Lovejoy

FB  Terry Davis                       Terrell 

WR Josh Smith                        Crandall

WR Parker Livingston              Lucas Lovejoy

WR Kyle Parker                       Lucas Lovejoy

WR Jayvon Smith                    Melissa

WR Karson Maynard                Melissa

WR Daivon Hall                        Mesquite Poteet

TE  Preston Kilgore                 Terrell 

C    Kanyon Ives                      Denison

C    Kylon Holmes                    Terrell

G    Will Frye                            Lucas Lovejoy

G    Brandon Ward                    Melissa

G    Owen Hollenback               Melissa 

T    Noah Gardner                    Lucas Lovejoy

T    Josh Mwankpa                   Terrell

PK  Caden Carlock                    Lucas Lovejoy

 

        FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DT  Kahleel Parker                   Greenville

DT Nick Perez                          Lucas Lovejoy

DT  Connor Vidmar                  Melissa

DE Aidan Ross                         Crandall

DE Lance Riley                        Melissa

DE Jeremiah Booker                Mesquite Poteet

DE Preston Kilgore                  Terrell

LB Zach Booner                       Lucas Lovejoy

LB Chase Bogel                       Lucas Lovejoy

LB Jai Turner                          Crandall

LB Jonathan Sampson            Greenville

LB Bennett Slaughter              Lucas Lovejoy

LB Jayson Cave                       Melissa

CB Kendrick Jones                  Crandall

CB Marquel Hambric               Terrell

S   Kase Mumphrey                 Crandall

S   Josh Nicholas                    Melissa

S   Kanye Nix                           Terrell

P   Brandon Perez                    Crandall

P   Colton Brunke                     Terrell

*Unanimous selection 

 

        SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Josh Kurtenbach              Denison

QB Braydon Hagle                  Lucas Lovejoy

RB Andrew Anderson              Crandall

RB Nate Adejokun                   Melissa

FB Aaron Schafer                    Denison

FB Kamren Williams                Mesquite Poteet

WR Deondre Bowman              Crandall

WR Ty Kirkbride                      Denison

WR JaQualyn Davis                 Greenville

WR Lincoln Dunn                    Melissa

WR Jacob Kusano                   Melissa

WR Azaan Stoughtenborough  Princeton

WR Cameron Cooper                Mesquite Poteet

TE Gunnar Wilson                    Melissa

C Luke Demel                         Melissa

C Sam Reynolds                     Lucas Lovejoy

G. Bret Lanman                       Lucas Lovejoy

G  Carlos Salinas                     Terrell

G  Isais Vasquez                      Crandall

G  Alixzandur Brown                Mesquite Poteet

T  Tra’Vyon Young                    Crandall

T Jake Brown                         Melissa

T  Jacob Speer                        Princeton

T  Christian Simmons              Princeton

PK Carlos Aidana                    Mesquite Poteet

 

      SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DT Hearsey McCrady               Terrell

DT Kelsey Hunter                    Crandall

DE Hudson West                     Crandall

DE Zay Norvell                        Princeton

DE Pat Smith                          Mesquite Poteet

DE Keiundre Johnson              Terrell

DT West Wilson                        Lucas Lovejoy

LB Alex Secreto                       Melissa

LB Jakobi Dehorney                 Denison

LB Braden Bryant                     Crandall

LB Dalton Wittmer                    Melissa

CB Corey Roberts                     Denison

CB Roddy Mapps                      Lucas Lovejoy

S   Aaren Marshall                   Lucas Lovejoy

S   Kenyan Kelly                      Denison

S   Jeremyu Turnage                 Mesquite Poteet

CB Jake Potucek                     Melissa

P  Ryder Pool                          Denison

P Aiden Pintor                        Melissa

P Kevin Grandos                     Princeton

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you