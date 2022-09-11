Greenville senior Micah Simpson is the Built Ford Tough Texas Class 5A Football Player of the Week following his record-setting performance in the Lions’ 42-31 victory last week over Frisco Liberty.
Simpson rushed for a school-record 444 yards and six touchdowns on 34 carries, plus he recorded three tackles and an interception on defense and returned two kickoffs for 36 yards.
Simpson started at quarterback in place of Anthony Johnson, who was out with an illness.
“He has been a quarterback coming up through school, but we moved him this year so he could play the slot and a little running back as well as defensive back and kick returner,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “We put him back at quarterback on Tuesday and worked on some things we knew he could do. He’s a good kid, a good student and a multiple-sport athlete (basketball and track and field). He’s got a good feel for the game. We had a lot of starters out, and he just took over.”
Duke said the Lions had up to seven starters out.
“It was me just trying to make a play for my team,” said Simpson. “Every play.”
“He put the team on his shoulders,” said Duke.
One player from each of the state’s six athletic classifications is recognized each week as the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week. They must excel with their individual performance on the field, leadership qualities and their performance off the field. One player from each of the 11 weekly winners will be named the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year at the end of the season.
The other weekly honors included Odessa senior quarterback Jaylien Jones in 6A, West Oso running back Eljah Huff in 4A, Winnsboro quarterback Kyler Finney in 3A, Carlisle running back-defensive back Brody Eaves in 2A and Northland Christian senior quarterback Stone Walker in the private schools.
Jones was 21-of-29 passing for 463 yards and a school-record five touchdown passes and no interceptions in Odessa’s 49-27 win over El Paso Americas.
Huff ran for 289 yards on 14 carries and scored six touchdowns in one half of West Oso’s 55-14 victory over Corpus Christi John Paul II.
Finney rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, plus was 28-of-37 passing for 533 yards and five TDs in Winnsboro’s 62-37 win over Canton.
Eaves scored seven touchdowns in Carlisle’s 66-47 victory over Troup, running for 272 yards and five TDs on 17 carries, catching two passes for 118 yards and a TD and returning a kickoff 90 yards for a TD.
Walker was 8-of-16 passing for 163 yards and two TDs in Northland Christian’s 31-19 win over Frassati Catholic and ran for 98 yards and a TD on just six carries.
Past Built Tough Texas weekly winners from the local area have included Greenville running back Carandal Hale and Caddo Mills quarterback Tyler Townley.
