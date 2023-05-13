Caleb Salazar, who led the Greenville Lions to their first bi-district soccer win in 16 years, earned top honors on the all-district soccer team.
Salazar was named the offensive most valuable player on the All-District 13-5A soccer team. Salazar scored three goals during the Lions 5-3 bi-district overtime win over Red Oak. He also scored two goals, including one on an incredible bicycle kick, in the Lions’ 3-2 loss to Whitehouse in the area round.
Greenville midfielder Carlos Sanchez Morales, utility player Raul De La Cruz, center back Joel Vargas and center back Archer Odeneal made the first team. Odeneal’s long ball set up Salazar for the brilliant bicycle kick goal at area.
Midfielder Joshua Rojas, midfielder Alex Perez, midfielder Brayan Robles and goalkeeper Dante Morales represented Greenville on the second team.
Left back Anthony Deleon, right back Joel Luna, midfielder Edwin Rojas and midfielder/forward Bryan Rodriguez of Greenville were named to the honorable mention list.
Junior center midfielder Carson Burden of McKinney North claimed the MVP award.
The defensive MVP honor went to McKinney North center back Luke Adams.
All-District 13-5A
Boys Soccer Team
Most valuable player — Carson Burden, McKinney North, midfielder, Jr.
Offensive MVP — Caleb Salazar, Greenville, forward, Jr.
Defensive MVP — Luke Adams, McKinney North, center back, Sr.
Midfielder of the year — Will Drescher, Lucas Lovejoy, Sr.
Goalkeepers of the year — Keaton Hood, McKinney North, Sr.; Noah Nguyen, Lucas Lovejoy, Sr.
Utility players of the year — Paxon Wecker, Sherman, midfielder, Sr.; Ervey Sanchez, Denison, midfielder, Sr.
Newcomer of the year — Ben Mulrooney, McKinney North, forward, So.
Coach of the year — Alex Duran, Lucas Lovejoy
FIRST TEAM
F Caden Carlock Lucas Lovejoy Sr.
M Hunter Reck Lucas Lovejoy Sr.
M Adian Battelle Lucas Lovejoy So.
CB Cameron Garcia Lucas Lovejoy Jr.
M Connor Nowak Lucas Lovejoy Sr.
C Cameron Morelli Lucas Lovejoy Sr.
CB Jayden Gates McKinney North Sr.
M Kai Bebber McKinney North Sr.
LB Marcus Casarez McKinney North Sr.
M Samuel Jones McKinney North Jr.
M Selim Gurkas McKinney North Jr.
M Carlos Sanchez Morales Greenville Sr.
U Raul De La Cruz Greenville Sr.
CB Joel Vargas Greenville Sr.
CB Archer Odeneal Greenville Sr.
CB Julian Nandin Sherman Sr.
M Garrett Wilkens Sherman Jr.
M Roman Quintana Sherman Jr.
LB Efrain Lujan Princeton Sr.
CB Cris Castillo Princeton Sr.
RB Juan Esquivel Princeton Sr.
CB Ryder Pool Denison Sr.
CB Jordan Bello Denison Sr.
CB Caleb Goodrich Melissa So.
SECOND TEAM
M George Salcedo-Garcia Lucas Lovejoy Sr.
LB Nick Terranova Lucas Lovejoy Sr.
RB L.J. Burkhardt Lucas Lovejoy Sr.
M Cooper Ryan Lucas Lovejoy Fr.
M Matthew Huitson Lucas Lovejoy Fr.
DB Matthew Huettner Lucas Lovejoy Sr.
M Samuel Rincon McKinney North So.
M Jack Enright McKinney North So.
M Henry Moser McKinney North Jr.
D Ben Giangreco McKinney North Jr.
F Anthony Geiser McKinney North Jr.
M Joshua Rojas Greenville So.
M Alex Perez Greenville Sr.
M Brayan Robles Greenville Sr.
BK Dante Morales Greenville Jr.
D/M Roger Munoz Sherman Jr.
D Jose Velazquez Sherman Jr.
M/D Ceasar Perales Sherman So.
F/M Jose Sanchez Princeton Sr.
M Alex Cerda Princeton Jr.
CB Rene Navarro Princeton Sr.
M Anthony Cruz Denison Sr.
GK Kanyon Ives Denison Sr.
M Canyon Power Melissa Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lucas Lovejoy: F Adam Greenwald.
McKinney North: M/D Mustafa Al Koofee, F ZZ Anukam, M Parker Fort.
Greenville: LB Anthony Deleon, RB Joel Lluna, M Edwin Rojas, M/F Bryan Rodriquez.
Sherman: M Victor Escobedo, D Juan Jaimes, D Erick Garcia, M Juan Orellan.
Princeton: F Sal Martinez, F Raul Ramirez, GK Sebatian Perez.
Denison: D Kolbey Carrington, M Anthony Cano, D Asher Gough.
Melissa: Ridge Chaney, Jake Little, Carson Gibbs, Nicholas Hernandez.
