Greenville junior Caleb Salazar, who made this unbelievable bicycle kick for a goal during the Lions’ area playoff game against Whitehouse, earned the offensive most valuable player award in District 13-5A.

  Caleb Salazar, who led the Greenville Lions to their first bi-district soccer win in 16 years, earned top honors on the all-district soccer team.

  Salazar was named the offensive most valuable player on the All-District 13-5A soccer team. Salazar scored three goals during the Lions 5-3 bi-district overtime win over Red Oak. He also scored two goals, including one on an incredible bicycle kick, in the Lions’ 3-2 loss to Whitehouse in the area round.

  Greenville midfielder Carlos Sanchez Morales, utility player Raul De La Cruz, center back Joel Vargas and center back Archer Odeneal made the first team. Odeneal’s long ball set up Salazar for the brilliant bicycle kick goal at area.

  Midfielder Joshua Rojas, midfielder Alex Perez, midfielder Brayan Robles and goalkeeper Dante Morales represented Greenville on the second team.

  Left back Anthony Deleon, right back Joel Luna, midfielder Edwin Rojas and midfielder/forward Bryan Rodriguez of Greenville were named to the honorable mention list.

  Junior center midfielder Carson Burden of McKinney North claimed the MVP award.

  The defensive MVP honor went to McKinney North center back Luke Adams.

 

              All-District 13-5A

           Boys Soccer Team

  Most valuable player — Carson Burden, McKinney North, midfielder, Jr.

  Offensive MVP — Caleb Salazar, Greenville, forward, Jr.

  Defensive MVP — Luke Adams, McKinney North, center back, Sr.

  Midfielder of the year — Will Drescher, Lucas Lovejoy, Sr.

  Goalkeepers of the year — Keaton Hood, McKinney North, Sr.; Noah Nguyen, Lucas Lovejoy, Sr.

  Utility players of the year — Paxon Wecker, Sherman, midfielder, Sr.; Ervey Sanchez, Denison, midfielder, Sr.

  Newcomer of the year — Ben Mulrooney, McKinney North, forward, So.

  Coach of the year — Alex Duran, Lucas Lovejoy

 

             FIRST TEAM

F  Caden Carlock                 Lucas Lovejoy      Sr.

M  Hunter Reck                   Lucas Lovejoy       Sr.

M  Adian Battelle                 Lucas Lovejoy       So.

CB Cameron Garcia              Lucas Lovejoy       Jr.

M Connor Nowak                  Lucas Lovejoy       Sr.

C  Cameron Morelli               Lucas Lovejoy       Sr.

CB Jayden Gates                  McKinney North     Sr.

M Kai Bebber                        McKinney North    Sr.

LB Marcus Casarez                McKinney North    Sr.

M  Samuel Jones                   McKinney North    Jr.

M  Selim Gurkas                    McKinney North    Jr.

M Carlos Sanchez Morales      Greenville            Sr.

U  Raul De La Cruz                Greenville            Sr.

CB Joel Vargas                     Greenville             Sr.

CB Archer Odeneal               Greenville             Sr.

CB Julian Nandin                  Sherman              Sr.

M Garrett Wilkens                Sherman               Jr.

M Roman Quintana              Sherman               Jr.

LB Efrain Lujan                    Princeton              Sr.

CB Cris Castillo                    Princeton              Sr.

RB Juan Esquivel                 Princeton              Sr.

CB Ryder Pool                     Denison                Sr.

CB Jordan Bello                   Denison               Sr.

CB Caleb Goodrich               Melissa                So.

 

        SECOND TEAM

M  George Salcedo-Garcia Lucas Lovejoy        Sr.

LB Nick Terranova             Lucas Lovejoy       Sr.

RB L.J. Burkhardt              Lucas Lovejoy       Sr.

M Cooper Ryan                 Lucas Lovejoy        Fr.

M  Matthew Huitson          Lucas Lovejoy        Fr.

DB Matthew Huettner        Lucas Lovejoy       Sr.

M Samuel Rincon              McKinney North    So.

M Jack Enright                  McKinney North    So.

M Henry Moser                 McKinney North     Jr.

D  Ben Giangreco              McKinney North    Jr.

F  Anthony Geiser             McKinney North   Jr.

M Joshua Rojas                 Greenville           So.

M  Alex Perez                    Greenville            Sr.

M  Brayan Robles              Greenville            Sr.

BK Dante Morales              Greenville            Jr.

D/M Roger Munoz              Sherman             Jr.

D Jose Velazquez              Sherman              Jr.

M/D Ceasar Perales           Sherman              So.

F/M Jose Sanchez             Princeton              Sr.

M Alex Cerda                    Princeton             Jr.

CB Rene Navarro              Princeton             Sr.

M  Anthony Cruz               Denison               Sr.

GK Kanyon Ives                Denison               Sr.

M  Canyon Power              Melissa                Sr.

 

        HONORABLE MENTION

  Lucas Lovejoy: F Adam Greenwald.

  McKinney North: M/D Mustafa Al Koofee, F ZZ Anukam, M Parker Fort.

  Greenville: LB Anthony Deleon, RB Joel Lluna, M Edwin Rojas, M/F Bryan Rodriquez.

  Sherman: M Victor Escobedo, D Juan Jaimes, D Erick Garcia, M Juan Orellan.

  Princeton: F Sal Martinez, F Raul Ramirez, GK Sebatian Perez.

  Denison: D Kolbey Carrington, M Anthony Cano, D Asher Gough.

  Melissa: Ridge Chaney, Jake Little, Carson Gibbs, Nicholas Hernandez.

