Registration for the Greenville Youth Sports Association’s football and cheerleading programs will be conducted on Wednesday.
Registration starts at 6 p.m. at the Greenville High School cafeteria, 3515 Lions Lair Road, with a coaches meeting to follow at 7 p.m.
The programs offered include flag football for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students, plus tackle football for grades two through six and cheerleading for grades kindergarten through sixth.
“The registration is not only for players but also for volunteer coaches,” said Greenville Lions coach Alex Contreras, who is serving as a liaison representing the Greenville Independent School District.
“We will have fund-raising packets,” he said. “Payment plans are available.”
The first football practices are planned for mid to late July, according to Contreras.
“The league has multiple plans for the season,” he said.
The volunteer coaches will have to pass a background check and complete a USA Football youth certification program.
Registration is also being conducted online at greenvilleyouthlions.com
