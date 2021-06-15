Though the high school soccer season for the Greenville Lions ended in March, soccer balls were rolling up and down the turf this past week at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
The Greenville Lions held a free soccer camp for boys entering grades three to nine.
“We averaged about 60 (campers) a day, all four days,” said Lions head coach Chris James. “Good numbers. Overall a good turnout.”
Lions junior varsity and varsity assistant coach Spencer Gilbert II also coached the young players along with Chris Bazor, the Greenville Middle School soccer coach.
James said there was a good split with younger and older kids.
He said he saw some players who could end up playing for the Lions.
“I think there’s a lot of young talent coming up,” he said. “We need to keep them playing.”
James said some of the players at the camp have older brothers who’ve been playing soccer.
Though the camp ended the players entering grades seven through 12 can attend the GISD’s strength and conditioning workouts that include specified times for skills work.
“The seventh and up can still come to our skills and our summer workouts,” he said. “All the younger kids, they can only come to the football camp and the baseball camp in a couple of weeks.”
Girls soccer, boys basketball and girls soccer camps were also planned for this week along with an Ace Tennis camp.
The football and softball camps are planned for June 14-17 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and a volleyball camp from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m.
A baseball camp is scheduled from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on June 28 to July 1.
Strength and conditioning workouts are scheduled through July 29 with morning sessions from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. and afternoon sessions from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by skills work.
