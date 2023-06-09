Around 400 athletes from about 17 track and field clubs are to expected compete on Saturday in a meet at T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium in Greenville.
The M&M Track Club track and field Texas Amateur Athletic Federation circuit meet is to start at 7:30 a.m. with the field events and 9 a.m. with the running events. The meet is for boys and girls ages 6-and-under up to 18-and-under.
"It's going to be some speed there," said meet director Junior Mason. "Garland teams will be there. They're always fast."
Mason said Region 7 of the TAAF is the largest in Texas with the most teams. There are usually two meets going at once on Saturdays in June but this time there will be only one meet so many track teams from all around the Dallas Fort-Worth area are expected.
The M&M Track Club, which is based in Greenville, will have "about 100 kids of all ages," according to Mason.
The field events include the shot put, discus, long jump, triple jump and high jump.
The running events are to include the 3200, 50, 110 hurdles (boys), 100 hurdles (girls), 80 hurdles (girls), the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, then the 100 and 400 dashes, the 300 hurdles, the 200 dash, the 1600-meter run and is to end with the 4x400-meter relay.
The weather forecast for Greenville is calling for isolated thunderstorms in the morning, becoming more widespread and stronger in the afternoon with a possibility of large hail and strong winds. The chance of rain is 70 % with winds 10 to 15 mph and a high of 91.
Mason said he hopes to get the meet completed by 3 p.m.
Admission to the meet is $5 per spectator and athlete.
