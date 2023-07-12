Nearly 2,000 athletes from more than 25 track clubs will be competing this week in Greenville for spots at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation state track and field championships.
The TAAF Region 7 meet is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium with athletes from ages 6 and under up to 18 and under. They’re competing for five berths in each event for the TAAF state track and field championships on July 27-29 in Brownsville.
Gervie Stone, an athletic specialist with the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department, is serving as the meet director.
The track clubs that will be represented include the M&M Track Club of Greenville, plus others from Wolfe City, Irving, Frisco, Plano, Denison, Sherman, Van Alstyne, Anna, Garland, Forney, Kaufman, McKinney and Wylie, among others.
The first field events are to start at 4 p.m. on Thursday with the triple jump and pole vault for boys and girls in the 14-and-under, 16U and 18U divisions.
The 3200-meter run is to start at 6 p.m. Thursday for 14U, 16U and 18U and then the 1600 for 10U and 12U.
The meet continues at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Greenville’s M&M club will have up to 90 competitors. M&M coach Junior Mason, who is in his 26th year with the team, said the team looks strongest in the 10U boys 4x100 and 4x400 relays, the 12U girls 4x100 and 4x400 and the 14u girls 4x100 and 4x400.
High temperatures are forecasted for the Greenville area with highs close to 100 degrees on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The temperatures on the track will be much higher.
“I’ve been telling them (M&M athletes) to drink water, to drink water, to drink water,” said Mason.
Mason said he’s been giving the M&M athletes plenty of water breaks in practice.
“Not only do you have to be fast, you have to be smart,” he said.
TAAF Region 7
Track and Field Meet
T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville
Thursday’s schedule
5 p.m. — Coaches Meeting
Running finals start at 6 p.m.
3200-meter run, ages 14-18
1600-meter run, ages 10-12
Field events start at 4 p.m.
Triple jump, ages 14-16
Pole vault, ages 18-14
Friday’s schedule
Running events start at 8:30 a.m.
800-meter run, ages 8-12
4x100-meter relay, ages 8-12
400-meter run, ages 8-12
50-meter dash, ages 6-8
80-meter hurdles, age 12
100-meter dash, ages 6-12
200-meter dash, ages 8-12
4x400-meter relay, ages 10-12
Field events start at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.
High jump
Long jump
Shot put
Discus
Saturday’s schedule
Running events start at 8:30 a.m.
1600-meter run, ages 14-18
4x100-meter relay, ages 14-18
100-meter hurdles, girls ages 14-18
110-meter hurdles, boys ages 14-18
800-meter run, ages 14-18
100-meter dash, ages 14-18
400-meter run, ages 14-18
300-meter hurdles, age 18
200-meter dash, ages 14-18
4x400-meter relay, ages 14-18
Field events start at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.
High jump, long jump, shot put
